Wake Up With BWW 2/17: MCP Presents its One-Night JOSEPH... Concert, and More!

MCP's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed tonight! Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance. The cast includes Noah Galvin, Joseph, Eden Espinosa, Narrator, Alex Newell, Narrator, Jessica Vosk, Narrator, Andy Karl, Potiphar, Orfeh, Potiphar's Wife, Brooks Ashmanskas, Baker, Gavin Lee, Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven", Bonnie Milligan, Gad / "Those Canaan Days", and many more!

Also tonight is Broadway Sings Queen, being held at Sony Hall! The lineup includes Tony Award Nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Tony Award Nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol", Jekyll And Hyde), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), as well as Olivier Award Winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Nick Rashad Burroughs (The Tina Turner Musical), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Alison Luff (Waitress), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (The Tina Turner Musical), Rachel Potter (Evita, "X Factor"), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town).

1) Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle

Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, played their final performance as Elsa and Anna on February 16.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Commences Premiere Season With SEESAW

by Michael Dale

Back in the days before multiple workshops and lengthy regional runs, the geniuses of musical theatre often had to work miracles during of-of-town previews to quickly revise and rewrite surefire flops like HELLO, DOLLY! and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM into Broadway hits.. (more...)

3) BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Danielle Steers Perform The Title Track From Her Debut Album!

by BroadwayWorld UK TV

SIX and BAT OUT OF HELL star Danielle Steers has announced the release of her debut album - and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek of Steers performing a song from it in the video below!. (more...)

4) Get to Know WEST SIDE STORY Choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

by Chloe Rabinowitz

For the first time in its 60-plus year history and six productions on Broadway, West Side Story - a musical whose iconic dance scenes have an instant recognizability in both the musical theater world and in culture in general - will not include the original Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro choreography. This Ivo van Hove-led revival of the classic has thrown away convention and brought in the talents of a choreographer iconic in her own right, to bring this musical into the modern age.. (more...)

MCP presents its one-night concert production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT tonight!

Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat performs at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. They join Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Stark Sands, Kate Rockwell, Constantine Maroulis and more perform in BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN tonight!

Broadway talents including Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll & Hyde, "American Idol") complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on February 17 at Sony Hall. Cast members from Broadway shows including The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress and Head Over Heels will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of their music.

BWW Exclusive: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben is Rollin' with TINA's Leandra Ellis-Gaston!

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In this latest episode, Ben is rollin' on the river with the choreography of Tina and the help of Leandra Ellis-Gaston. Can you keep up?

Social Butterfly: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Matinee Evacuated and Cancelled After Alleged Use of Pepper Spray

The #jaggedlittlepill matinee has been evacuated-apparently pepper spray was set off in the theater.



Have just been told the show will finish, waiting for all clear from first responders. https://t.co/blTLNXpHmn - Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) February 15, 2020

This weekend, a matinee of Jagged Little Pill was evacuated mid-show after an audience member used pepper spray.

The theater was evacuated and the incident was investigated by both The New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department, who were both called to the scene.

The decision was made to cancel the performance after the evacuation. No injuries were reported, and the cause for the use of pepper spray has not been confirmed.

