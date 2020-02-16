BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Danielle Steers Perform The Title Track From Her Debut Album!

SIX and BAT OUT OF HELL star Danielle Steers has announced the release of her debut album - and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek of Steers performing a song from it in the video below!

This is the title track from Steers' album THE FUTURE AIN'T WHAT IT USED TO BE, which comes out on 2 March. That same night, she'll be performing songs from the album at her concert at London's Arts Theatre.

Steers' theatre credits include: the current West End cast of SIX, Bat Out Of Hell at several venues, such as New York City Center and the Dominion Theatre, Sweet Charity at Donmar Warehouse, Beautiful - the Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, The Bodyguard at the Adelphi Theatre, and the International Arena Tour of We Will Rock You.

"The Future Ain't What It Used To Be" is a Jim Steinman song, rearranged by Noam Galperin. The band consists of Noam Galperin on keys, Dominic Gondar on drums, John Gregson on guitar and Dan Giles on bass.

Backing vocalists are by Alex Thomas Smith, Erin Caldwell, Lara de Belder and Josh Maddison, and the video was shot and edited by Claire and Sara Buxton.

You can purchase "The Future Ain't What It Used To Be" now on Apple and Spotify!





