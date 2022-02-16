Wake Up With BWW 2/16: Brittney Johnson Takes Over as Glinda, Whitney Houston Musical, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Brittney Johnson

Today's top stories include photos from Brittney Johnson's first performance as full-time Glinda in Wicked, the 2022 Hollywood Bowl season announcement, and more!

Plus, a Broadway show about Whitney Houston is in the works! The show will be a stage adaptation of the upcoming Kasi Lemmons-directed biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody', premiering on December 23.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 13, 2022; Broadway Sees Bounce in Attendance and Gross

For the week ending February 13, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 148 performances.. (more...)

Brittney Johnson

On February 14, Brittney Johnson took her first bow as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway! Ms. Johnson is the first Black actress to assume the iconic role.

VIDEO: History-Making 'Glinda' Brittney Johnson Makes Her First Entrance in WICKED

Photos: Brittney Johnson's First Performance as Full-Time Glinda in WICKED

More Top Stories

VIDEO: Watch the Opening Number From COMPANY Filmed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Company on Broadway has shared the show's opening number, filmed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre!. (more...)

KINKY BOOTS & More Announced for 2022 Hollywood Bowl Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced the 2022 Hollywood Bowl season, celebrating a century of stellar performances at one of the world's most iconic venues.. (more...)

A Whitney Houston Broadway Show is in the Works

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A Broadway show about Whitney Houston is in the works! The show will be a stage adaptation of the upcoming Kasi Lemmons-directed biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody', premiering on December 23. . (more...)

Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Contest Now Accepting New Submissions

by Chloe Rabinowitz

TWO WEEKS REMAIN to submit songs to the FOURTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest, led by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team -- Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy.. (more...)

VIDEO: John Gallagher Jr. & Stark Sands Talk SWEPT AWAY on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Broadway favorites John Gallagher, Jr. and Stark Sands.. (more...)

VIDEO: Recap the Broadway Career of Two-Time Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz

by Team BWW

What do Fiyero, Alfred P. Doolittle, and Carl Hanratty have in common? They were all played by one of the brightest stars of stage and screen, Norbert Leo Butz. He has created some of Broadway's most beloved characters, and now Butz is lending his talents to Give or Take- a new movie that is in theaters now and arrives on DVD & Digital on February 22, 2022.. (more...)

