A Whitney Houston Broadway Show is in the Works

Variety has reported that a Broadway show about Whitney Houston is in the works! The show will be a stage adaptation of the upcoming Kasi Lemmons-directed biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", premiering on December 23.

Two new Houston albums are set to arrive in 2023, and a Las Vegas tribute show is also in the works.

Primary Wave founder and CEO Larry Mestel discussed Clive Davis' involvement in the upcoming Whitney Houston projects.

"Clive will indeed be involved with the soundtrack," says Mestel. "He is not currently involved with Broadway show or Vegas concept, but he is always welcome to participate in anything we do involving Whitney and her music. He has been a critical partner in the movie project."

Stanley Tucci will star in upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" as Clive Davis, with Naomi Ackie, playing the role of Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard hits. Her 1985 debut album Whitney Houston became the best-selling debut album by a woman in history. In 2009, Guinness World Records cited her as the most awarded female act of all time. Houston is one of pop music's best-selling music artists of all time, with an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide. She released seven studio albums and three movie soundtrack albums, all of which have diamond, multi-platinum, platinum or gold certification.

