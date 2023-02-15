Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!

Rialto Chatter: Jerry Mitchell Will Direct THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA London Run

by Team BWW

Broadway director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman, Hairspray) will direct a London production of The Devil Wears Prada following a Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement.

D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse's play, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY.

Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters

by Stephi Wild

International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Have its Pre-Broadway Engagement in Chicago in November

by Stephi Wild

A new musical about Betty Boop has officially announced its pre-Broadway engagement. The World Premiere of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will play a limited six-week engagement, November 19 - December 31, 2023, at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

What Is the Most Romantic Broadway Song? 1400+ Stars Decide!

by Team BWW

Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever?

ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest theatre operator in the UK, is working with producers to tone down marketing that might encourage bad behaviour.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/12/2023.

Everything We Know About the Competing Fred Astaire Biopics

by Michael Major

It has been reported that two different Fred Astaire biopics are currently in the works. To make matters even more complicated, both actors playing Astaire on the big screen, Jamie Bell and Tom Holland, have played the title role in Billy Elliot in the past.

