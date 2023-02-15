Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!

Plus, Jerry Mitchell will direct a London production of The Devil Wears Prada following a Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Rialto Chatter: Jerry Mitchell Will Direct THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA London Run
by Team BWW

Broadway director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman, Hairspray) will direct a London production of The Devil Wears Prada following a Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement.. (more...)

D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse's play, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out all the details about who will star in the new play!. (more...)

Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters
by Stephi Wild

International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.. (more...)

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Have its Pre-Broadway Engagement in Chicago in November
by Stephi Wild

A new musical about Betty Boop has officially announced its pre-Broadway engagement. The World Premiere of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will play a limited six-week engagement, November 19 - December 31, 2023, at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago. . (more...)

What Is the Most Romantic Broadway Song? 1400+ Stars Decide!
by Team BWW

Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? Find out how your favorite Broadway stars responded!. (more...)

ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour
by Aliya Al-Hassan

Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest theatre operator in the UK, is working with producers to tone down marketing that might encourage bad behaviour.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/12/2023.. (more...)

Everything We Know About the Competing Fred Astaire Biopics
by Michael Major

It has been reported that two different Fred Astaire biopics are currently in the works. To make matters even more complicated, both actors playing Astaire on the big screen, Jamie Bell and Tom Holland, have played the title role in Billy Elliot in the past. BroadwayWorld has compiled everything we know about each of them so far.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Review Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World PremiereReview Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
February 14, 2023

Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JARNEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
February 14, 2023

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lizan Mitchell & More to Star in SHADOW/LAND World Premiere at The Public TheaterJoniece Abbott-Pratt, Lizan Mitchell & More to Star in SHADOW/LAND World Premiere at The Public Theater
February 14, 2023

The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.
Listen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out NowListen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
February 14, 2023

Listen to Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording – celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the show’s original production – available in digital and streaming platforms now!
D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on BroadwayD'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway
February 14, 2023

Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse’s play, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out all the details about who will star in the new play!
share