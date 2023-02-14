Rialto Chatter: Jerry Mitchell Will Direct THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA London Run

Chris Jones reports in the Chicago Tribune that while it isn't a done deal, Broadway director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Hairspray) will direct a London production of The Devil Wears Prada following a Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement.

The Chicago production was directed by Anna D. Shapiro, an Illinois native who was the Artistic Director of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

The Devil Wears Prada features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

Jerry Mitchell made his Broadway and West End debuts as director of Legally Blonde, for which he also served as Choreographer, and was nominated for both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his choreography and the Drama Desk Award for his direction. He also recently choreographed the Broadway production of Catch Me If You Can and West End production of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for choreographing the 2005 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of La Cage aux Folles, having also been nominated for the Tony as choreographer of Legally Blonde and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Previously, Mitchell has received Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing Hairspray and Tony, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing The Full Monty. On Broadway, he choreographed the hit revivals of Gypsy, starring Bernadette Peters, The Rocky Horror Show (Drama Desk nomination) and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, as well as Never Gonna Dance and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, both on stage and film. He conceived and co-produces Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque performed annually for the charity, Broadway Cares. Most recently, he directed, choreographed and co-produced Peepshow, a Las Vegas extravaganza production show, and served as Production Supervisor for the Toronto and Broadway productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Currently, he is supervising the writing of Broadway musicals based on the films Kinky Boots and Mad Hot Ballroom and the iconic television series, The Honeymooners, all of which he will direct and choreograph for Broadway.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.