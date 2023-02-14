Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour

The UK's largest theatre operator is reacting to recent issues with theatre audiences

Feb. 14, 2023  
ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour

Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest theatre operator in the UK, is working with producers to tone down marketing that might encourage bad behaviour, according to The Stage.

The action follows a growing number of incidents in which shows have had to be stopped due to poor audience behaviour and reported abuse of theatre staff.

As reported by BroadwayWorld, a recent performance of Jersey Boys had to be stopped when a fight erupted at the Edinburgh Playhouse, resulting in the police being called. Edinburgh Playhouse's Theatre Director Colin Marr released a statement on Twitter decrying poor audience behaviour. Marr later said that theatre staff were "scared" to come to work.

Edinburgh Playhouse tweeted a statement saying 'As an industry, we are collectively responsible for creating a safe space for all our staff and customers". They also stated: "Please be in no doubt that if you are abusive towards our staff you will be asked to leave, and if you are threatening, intimidating or physically abusive we will call the police and you will be banned from our theatre and all ATG Venues."

Marr told The Stage: "We are working on it as a group, and one of the main things we are trying to do is around messaging and working closely with producers. We are talking to them about marketing. So, when we market shows let's not have phrases such as: 'best party in town' or 'dancing in the aisles' - the show has something much stronger than that to sell,"

He added that some marketing sends the message it is acceptable to sing along, "But actually, if you are in the row behind you don't want that".

Marr said producers were being "very positive", adding that some make their own pre-show announcements to remind people about behaviour in the auditorium.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of WOLF PLAY At MCC Theater Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of WOLF PLAY At MCC Theater
MCC Theater celebrates opening night of Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company. See photos from the red carpet!
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces Photo
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces
Marco Goecke, a German ballet director, has been suspended from the Hanover State Opera after smearing dog feces on a critic's face following his review of one of his shows.
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Br Photo
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With 26 Shows Photo
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With 26 Shows
NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. See how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


The Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBERThe Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBER
February 13, 2023

'September' is a new political play about love, betrayal, and murder that links General Pinochet's coup in Chile on September 11, 1973, and the attacks on New York City, on September 11, 2001.
FAMILY TREE Cast AnnouncedFAMILY TREE Cast Announced
February 13, 2023

Aminita Francis (Red Riding Hood, Liverpool EVERYMAN), Keziah Joseph (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, NATIONAL THEATRE), Mofetoluwa Akande (A Christmas Carol, BRISTOL OLD VIC), Aimée Powell (Nothello, BELGRADE THEATRE) and Alistair Hall (Safe, NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL) are cast in the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree
Ukraine Turns its Back on Russian CultureUkraine Turns its Back on Russian Culture
February 13, 2023

Ukraine is undertaking a number of changes to get rid of elements of Russian culture in the country, according to The Times.
Show of the Week: Save up to 48% on DIRTY DANCINGShow of the Week: Save up to 48% on DIRTY DANCING
February 13, 2023

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.
Paul Mescal Talks With BBC Radio 4: 'Theatre, in its Essence, is Grueling'Paul Mescal Talks With BBC Radio 4: 'Theatre, in its Essence, is Grueling'
February 10, 2023

In his first interview since his Oscar nomination Paul Mescal said he has always wanted to play the role of Stanley Kowalski.
share