Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters

Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters

ATG will now acquire five more Broadway theatres, including the August Wilson, Walter Kerr, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O'Neill, and St. James.

Feb. 14, 2023  

International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Together, ATG and Jujamcyn will offer producing partners an increasingly varied venue portfolio. The combined group will have the resources and shared expertise to continue pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and enhance customer experiences.

ATG will now acquire five more Broadway theatres, including the August Wilson, Walter Kerr, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O'Neill, and St. James.

Jordan Roth will sit on the Board as the largest individual shareholder of the combined group and serve as Creative Director. Mark Cornell will serve as CEO.

Mark Cornell, CEO of ATG, said: "We are delighted to be combining our operations with Jujamcyn. Our combined expertise and capabilities will enable producers and other creatives to bring their visions to life and create the unimaginable for our audiences. We are excited by the further development opportunities for our valued employees. I look forward to working with Jordan, Hal and the team at Jujamcyn to continue creating shows that touch, move, and unite people."

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn, said: "This is a thrilling next chapter for Jujamcyn and ATG in our continued commitment to creating raves among our audiences, artists, producers, and teams. Our companies share a passion for innovation and hospitality as well a deep belief in the power of theater. By bringing our teams and talents together, we can bring out the best in each other to deliver that vision."

The transaction is expected to complete in 2023, subject regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's leading theatre company, operating over 50 venues worldwide, including in the West End, on Broadway, throughout the UK and US and now Germany. ATG is a leading producer of live entertainment shows, with over 70 Tony and Olivier awards under its belt and productions in the West End, on Broadway and touring across the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the UK's largest theatre ticketing operator through ATGtickets.com, LOVEtheatre.com and Group Line.

Jujamcyn Theaters is recognized as a theatrical innovator for championing shows that push the boundaries of Broadway and for creating uniquely welcoming experiences for audiences and artists. Current productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, and The Book of Mormon; and David Byrne's American Utopia. Jujamcyn's proud legacy includes Springsteen on Broadway, Angels in America (original and revival), Kinky Boots, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Falsettos, Jersey Boys, The Producers, Clybourne Park, Spring Awakening, Fela!, and six plays by August Wilson.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour Photo
ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour
Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest theatre operator in the UK, is working with producers to tone down marketing that might encourage bad behaviour.
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of WOLF PLAY At MCC Theater Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of WOLF PLAY At MCC Theater
MCC Theater celebrates opening night of Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company. See photos from the red carpet!
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces Photo
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces
Marco Goecke, a German ballet director, has been suspended from the Hanover State Opera after smearing dog feces on a critic's face following his review of one of his shows.
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Br Photo
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!

More Hot Stories For You


Breaking: Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn TheatersBreaking: Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters
February 14, 2023

 International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations.  Financial terms were not disclosed.
Wake Up With BWW 2/14: SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS West End Transfer, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/14: SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS West End Transfer, and More!
February 14, 2023

Top stories include a West End transfer for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga! Plus, get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz in Wicked, and more!
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & MoreNYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
February 13, 2023

NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. See how to purchase tickets!
Cult Favorite Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway LicensingCult Favorite Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway Licensing
February 13, 2023

After nearly 100 independent productions in ten countries across four continents in six languages, “LIZZIE” the Musical, by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, has been picked up by Broadway Licensing.
You Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAYou Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
February 13, 2023

You can now spend the night in the Palais Garnier, the Parisian opera house that inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! See how to book the night here!
share