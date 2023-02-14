Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters

International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Together, ATG and Jujamcyn will offer producing partners an increasingly varied venue portfolio. The combined group will have the resources and shared expertise to continue pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and enhance customer experiences.

ATG will now acquire five more Broadway theatres, including the August Wilson, Walter Kerr, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O'Neill, and St. James.

Jordan Roth will sit on the Board as the largest individual shareholder of the combined group and serve as Creative Director. Mark Cornell will serve as CEO.

Mark Cornell, CEO of ATG, said: "We are delighted to be combining our operations with Jujamcyn. Our combined expertise and capabilities will enable producers and other creatives to bring their visions to life and create the unimaginable for our audiences. We are excited by the further development opportunities for our valued employees. I look forward to working with Jordan, Hal and the team at Jujamcyn to continue creating shows that touch, move, and unite people."

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn, said: "This is a thrilling next chapter for Jujamcyn and ATG in our continued commitment to creating raves among our audiences, artists, producers, and teams. Our companies share a passion for innovation and hospitality as well a deep belief in the power of theater. By bringing our teams and talents together, we can bring out the best in each other to deliver that vision."

The transaction is expected to complete in 2023, subject regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's leading theatre company, operating over 50 venues worldwide, including in the West End, on Broadway, throughout the UK and US and now Germany. ATG is a leading producer of live entertainment shows, with over 70 Tony and Olivier awards under its belt and productions in the West End, on Broadway and touring across the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the UK's largest theatre ticketing operator through ATGtickets.com, LOVEtheatre.com and Group Line.

Jujamcyn Theaters is recognized as a theatrical innovator for championing shows that push the boundaries of Broadway and for creating uniquely welcoming experiences for audiences and artists. Current productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, and The Book of Mormon; and David Byrne's American Utopia. Jujamcyn's proud legacy includes Springsteen on Broadway, Angels in America (original and revival), Kinky Boots, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Falsettos, Jersey Boys, The Producers, Clybourne Park, Spring Awakening, Fela!, and six plays by August Wilson.