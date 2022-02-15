Wake Up With BWW 2/15: Casting For MACBETH, PARADISE SQUARE, and SIX Tour

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Macbeth on Broadway

Today's top stories include casting for the North American tour of Six, and Macbeth and Paradise Square on Broadway.

Plus, learn more about Sondheim's previous plans for a gay version of Company, and more!

SIX North American Tour Casting Announced!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

Stephen Sondheim Reveals Nixed Plans for Gay-Version of COMPANY in a Final Interview

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway lost an icon in November when composer Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. We're still learning more about his genius months later, as a series of in-depth interviews has just been released by the New Yorker, in which, Sondheim candidly discusses varied topics, from abandoned musical concepts to his thoughts on death.

Complete Casting Announced for PARADISE SQUARE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Complete casting has been announced for Paradise Square on Broadway. The production begins rehearsals today in New York City. Previews begin in four weeks on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, prior to opening night on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

Amber Gray, Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, and More Join the Cast of MACBETH

by Stephi Wild

The upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has found its full cast!

Dallas' Casa Mañana Causes Stir Among Three Unions Over MATILDA Compensation

by BWW Staff

Three unions have called into question practices at Casa Mañana for their production of Matilda the Musical relating to the compensation and hiring of directors, actors, and musicians.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes & Regina Hall to Host the Oscars

by Michael Major

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall have been announced as the hosts of the 94th Oscars. The news will be officially announced on Good Morning America tomorrow, February 15. Nominees include Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, West Side Story, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto, Cyrano, Judi Dench, and more.

HBO Renews THE GILDED AGE For A Second Season

by Michael Major

The nine-episode drama series stars an extensive list of Broadway names, including Carrie Coon, Denée Benton, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Michael Cerveris, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, and more.

DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Announces Final Broadway Extension Through April 3

by Stephi Wild

David Byrne's American Utopia has extended its Broadway run for the final time and will conclude performances on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of TALL GIRL 2 Perform BYE, BYE BIRDIE

by Michael Major

In a new clip from Tall Girl 2, Jodi, played by Ava Michelle, stars as Kim McAfee in her school's production of Bye, Bye Birdie. Watch Michelle and the cast of the film perform 'One Boy' and 'A Lot of Livin' to Do' in the new clip from the film now! The film also stars Sabrina Carpenter, Angela Kinsey, Steve Zahn, and more.

