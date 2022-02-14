DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Announces Final Broadway Extension Through April 3

David Byrne's American Utopia has extended its Broadway run for the final time and will conclude performances on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

A jubilant celebration of live music, community, and connection, the celebrated production features David Byrne with original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

American Utopia returned to Broadway on Friday, September 17, 2021, following its original 2019 smash hit Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre and the 18-month pandemic shutdown. The show was honored with a Special Tony Award in September 2021 and persevered through the December 2021 COVID surge with unprecedented "unchained" performances.

In 2020, Spike Lee's filmed version of American Utopia opened the Toronto International Film Festival to global acclaim and continues to stream on HBO. The film won two 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is currently nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award (Best Music Film).

American Utopia began as an album released by David Byrne in 2018. Later that year, the theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries. A cast album of the Broadway show is also available on Nonesuch Records.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia is burning down a brand new house on Broadway. This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" production - featuring "astonishing" staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - is "a joy to behold and a breathtaking celebration of life." Don't miss all the great songs and all the acclaimed musicians, all blowing the roof off a gorgeous new venue. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

American Utopia's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.