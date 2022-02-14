Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes & Regina Hall to Host the Oscars

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall have been announced as the hosts of the 94th Oscars. The ceremony is slated to air March 27 on ABC.

Deadline reports that the news will be officially announced on GOOD MORNING AMERICA tomorrow, February 15.

Amy Schumer is an American stand-up comedian and actress. She ventured into comedy in the early 2000s before appearing as a contestant on the fifth season of the NBC reality competition series LAST COMIC STANDING in 2007. Schumer wrote and made her film debut in a starring role in Trainwreck (2015). She made her Broadway debut in 2018 in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, for which she received a Tony award nomination.

Wanda Sykes is a comedian most known for her work as a writer on The Chris Rock Show, for which she received an Emmy Award for. She is also known for her performances in The Upshaws, Over the Hedge, Ice Age, Monster-in-Law, Evan Almighty, and more. She appeared alongside Schumer in 2017's Snatched.

Regina Hall is most known for her work as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie film franchise. She was also seen in Girl's Trip, Little, and Think Like a Man.

West Side Story was nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Costume Design, Sound Design, Cinematography, Production Design,

tick, tick...BOOM! received two nominations, including Andrew Garfield (Actor in a Leading Role) and Achievement in Film Editing.

Other nominees include Cyrano, Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Judi Dench, Nicole Kidman, and more. Check out the full list of nominations here.