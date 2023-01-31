Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 1/31: PARADE Casting, BONNIE & CLYDE in London, and More!

Plus, check out the winners of some of the top BroadwayWorld awards!

Jan. 31, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for Parade on Broadway, Bonnie & Clyde in London, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
by BWW Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, honoring the best in Cabaret performances in NYC which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Viral MATILDA Singer Surprised By Kristin Chenoweth on TODAY After Dream Broadway Trip
by Michael Major

11-year-old Nathan Broxton went viral after a video of him singing 'Naughty' from Matilda the Musical went viral on TikTok. After seeing the video, Delta sent Broxton and his family to New York City to see his very first Broadway show. Watch him be surprised by Kristin Chenoweth after his interview on The TODAY Show now!. (more...)

Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the city's dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Final Bows On Broadway
by Jennifer Broski

The Piano Lesson played its final Broadway performance on January 29, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to see the cast take their final bows, and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Where Will the Tonys Have ROOM?
by Cara Joy David

Sometimes seasons go by without any truly perplexing questions for the Tony Award Administration Committee to answer. This will not be one of those seasons. As I wrote last month, there are close calls on what will be considered a new play versus revival and now thrown into the mix is the play or musical decision involving ROOM.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
by Stephi Wild

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday. Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical!
by BWW Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.. (more...)

Full Cast Announced For BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garrick Theatre
by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been announced for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre reuniting stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair alongside the Olivier Award winning Georgie Maguire reprising his role as 'Buck Barrow' and West End star Jodie Steele as Blanche Barrow, with Olivier Award nominated Cleve September returning as 'Ted' and Dom Hartley-Harris as Preacher.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


