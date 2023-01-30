VIDEO: Viral MATILDA Singer Surprised By Kristin Chenoweth on TODAY After Dream Broadway Trip

11-year-old Nathan Broxton went viral after a video of him singing "Naughty" from Matilda the Musical gained traction on TikTok. After seeing the video, Delta flew Broxton and his family to New York City to see his very first Broadway show.

The TODAY Show followed Braxton backstage at MJ the Musical, where he learned some choreography from the show's young stars and tried on one of Jackson's iconic gloves.

"It was beyond my wildest imagination. It was powerful. It was amazing. I loved it," Broxton said after the show.

After a meet and greet with the cast of MJ, Broxton spent the rest of his weekend seeing shows like Wicked, Hamilton, The Lion King, and Aladdin.

Broxton and his parents sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss his new-found fame.

"It was incredible. It was amazing. I'm having so much fun watching all five musicals," Broxton said about his Broadway weekend.

The segment concluded with Broxton receiving a special surprise from Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Watch the TODAY Show segment here:



