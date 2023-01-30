Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Final Bows On Broadway

The final performance was held on January 29, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

The Piano Lesson played its final Broadway performance on January 29, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to see the cast take their final bows, and you can check out photos below!

The Piano Lesson is the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history. This historic Broadway production was a major sold out audience magnet since its opening night in 2022. Among those who have attended are Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Regina King, Denzel Washington, Robert DeNiro, Angela Bassett, Woody Harrelson, Brie Larson, Chris Rock, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, and countless others.

The actual on stage piano, designed by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, will be donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production's run.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Nadia Daniel

April Matthis

Trai Byers

Ray Fisher

Michael Potts

Danielle Brooks

Samuel L. Jackson

John David Washington

Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers

Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers

April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers

Peter Jay Fernandez, Warner J. Miller

April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

Sharina Martin, Doron JePaul Mitchell, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis

Brian Moreland

Sharina Martin, Rosalyn Coleman, Doron JePaul Mitchell, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis

Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers

Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher

Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

Nadia Daniel, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Potts, April Matthis, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher

Brian Moreland, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Brian Moreland, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Warner J. Miller, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Sharina Martin, Rosalyn Coleman, Doron JePaul Mitchell, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers, Peter Jay Fernandez, Warner J. Miller, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Sharina Martin, Rosalyn Coleman, Doron JePaul Mitchell, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel, Michael Potts, April Matthis, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers, Peter Jay Fernandez, Warner J. Miller, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

