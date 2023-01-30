Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Final Bows On Broadway

The Piano Lesson played its final Broadway performance on January 29, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to see the cast take their final bows, and you can check out photos below!

The Piano Lesson is the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history. This historic Broadway production was a major sold out audience magnet since its opening night in 2022. Among those who have attended are Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Regina King, Denzel Washington, Robert DeNiro, Angela Bassett, Woody Harrelson, Brie Larson, Chris Rock, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, and countless others.

The actual on stage piano, designed by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, will be donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production's run.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski