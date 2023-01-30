Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM

Hosted by SiriusXM’s Julie James, the complete interview will air on the On Broadway channel 77 on Feb. 14.

Jan. 30, 2023  

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday. Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!

Hosted by SiriusXM's Julie James, the complete interview will air on the On Broadway channel 77 on Feb. 14.

Below, check out photos of the pair, plus a sneak peek at video clips from the event!

Lea Michele Says No One Cries Quite Like Jonathan Groff

Lea Michele & Ramin Karimloo on Exhaustive Process Recording 'Funny Girl' Album

Ramin Karimloo Tells Lea Michele What He Learned From Working with Barbra Streisand

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo and Lea Michele

Funny Girl
Lea Michele


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Go Inside FUNNY GIRLs Cast Album Signing Event Photo
Video: Go Inside FUNNY GIRL's Cast Album Signing Event
Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes on Friday, January 20th. Check out video footage from the event here!
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Signing with Michele, Karimloo, Feldshuh, & Grimes Photo
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Signing with Michele, Karimloo, Feldshuh, & Grimes
Earlier today, Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities. Check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording Studio Photo
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording Studio
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl is now available wherever CDs are sold!  All new Behind-the-Scenes photos have been released of the cast recording session.
FUNNY GIRL Will Sign Copies of the Cast Album This Friday Photo
FUNNY GIRL Will Sign Copies of the Cast Album This Friday
Funny Girl will host a Cast Album signing event this Friday! Members of the cast, including Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh, will be signing CDs at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn more about how you can attend here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
THE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway PerformanceTHE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway Performance
January 29, 2023

On January 29, the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson concludes its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, having played 27 previews and 124 regular performances. The production is the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.
Listen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available DigitallyListen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available Digitally
January 27, 2023

Listen to the Ultimate Cast Recording of The Big One-Oh featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena and more!
DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This SummerDEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This Summer
January 27, 2023

The North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which first launched at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018, will end its run on July 2nd, 2023 at the Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina. See how to purchase tickes!
66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February
January 27, 2023

The 66th Annual Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5.
share