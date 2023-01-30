Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday. Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Hosted by SiriusXM's Julie James, the complete interview will air on the On Broadway channel 77 on Feb. 14.
Below, check out photos of the pair, plus a sneak peek at video clips from the event!
Lea Michele Says No One Cries Quite Like Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele & Ramin Karimloo on Exhaustive Process Recording 'Funny Girl' Album
Ramin Karimloo Tells Lea Michele What He Learned From Working with Barbra Streisand
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Ramin Karimloo and Lea Michele
Lea Michele
