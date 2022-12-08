Wake Up With BWW 12/8: Ethan Slater Joins WICKED Movie, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Ethan Slater joining the cast of the Wicked movie as Boq. Plus, casting has been announced for the Broadway productions of Bad Cinderella and Good Night, Oscar.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Ethan Slater Joins WICKED Movie Cast as Boq

by Michael Major

Ethan Slater has joined the film adaptation of Wicked as Boq. He joins Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and the rumored Jeff Goldblum in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical directed by Jon M. Chu.. (more...)

Photos: New Stills of Joshua Henry, H.E.R. & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

by Michael Major

ABC has now released new stills of Joshua Henry, H.E.R., Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, Jon Jon Briones, Martin Short, Leo Abelo Perry, and Rizwan Manji in Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Check out the new photos of the cast in action now!. (more...)

Santino Fontana to Step Into the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE This Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will perform in the role of Father Kenny in Classic Stage Company A Man of No Importance, starting tonight, December 7.. (more...)

Video: Full Cast Announced For BAD CINDERELLA in REAL HOUSEWIVES-Inspired Video

by Stephi Wild

Bad Cinderella has revealed casting for its upcoming Broadway run, in a Real Housewives-inspired video. Find out who is starring in the new musical, alongside the previously announced Linedy Ginao in the title role.. (more...)

Marchánt Davis, Alex Wyse & More Join Sean Hayes Led GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR; Full Cast Announced

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, announced that Marchánt Davis (Ain't No Mo'), Alex Wyse (Waitress), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Good Night, Oscar in Chicago), Postell Pringle (A Free Man of Color), and Max Roll (Mrs. Warren's Profession) will be joining the company on Broadway.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Sing 'Smell of Rebellion' In New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Clip

by Michael Major

Emma Thompson sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical. During the interview, a clip of Thompson singing 'Smell of Rebellion' from the film was revealed. Watch the new video clip now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS

by Michael Major

During a recent interview on E! News, Idina Menzel teased her return to Broadway in an original musical. Menzel also discussed a possible Rent revival, documenting her Madison Square Garden debut for her upcoming Disney+ documentary film, and more. Watch the interview video now!. (more...)

Museum of Broadway Announces Student and Senior Pricing

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Museum of Broadway has announced new special pricing for student and senior visitors. The Museum, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAY

by BroadwayWorld TV

Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker opens tonight in the European debut of WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo. Check out all new photos and a video trailer here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!