VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Sing 'Smell of Rebellion' In New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Clip

Emma Thompson sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

During the interview, a clip of Thompson singing "Smell of Rebellion" from the film was revealed.

"That last note, my legs were shaking because I was on top of that 80 foot structure with really nothing but a small wire holding me to the thing and I thought, 'Please don't.' But there's nothing you can do. You just hit the note and go for it," Thompson said to Fallon.

The new film also stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), and more in the new film.

Matilda the Musical also stars Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Watch the new interview here: