VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS

During a recent interview on E! News, Idina Menzel teased her return to Broadway in an original musical.

"I really love originating and being a part of developing new material. I'm not going to say what it is yet but definitely something that I feel really strongly about that I've helped develop from its early stages," she teased.

Menzel also discussed a possible Rent revival, documenting her Madison Square Garden debut, and more. Watch the interview video below!

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? debuts this Friday, December 9 on Disney+ and follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream.

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen."

Yet, One Dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. From Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners comes the joyous, inspirational and in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you've never seen her before.

Watch the new interview here: