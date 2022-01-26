Wake Up With BWW 1/26: Webber's CINDERELLA Aims For Fall Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Today's top stories include a Broadway run for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, which is set for this Fall! No dates have been confirmed at this time.

Plus, casting has been announced for the North American tour of Moulin Rouge!, get a first look at Emilie Kouatchou as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Full Casting Announced for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast for the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been announced! The show premieres March 19th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at Emilie Kouatchou as Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Emilie Kouatchou will take over the role of 'Christine Daaé' in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, beginning on Wednesday, January 26 at 7PM. Check out all new footage of her in the role!. (more...)

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO to Begin Filming in May

by Michael Major

Bradley Cooper has confirmed that his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, is set to begin filming in May. Cooper will direct and star in the upcoming film, also featuring Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Bernstein's wife. Bernstein has conducted works such as West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, and more.. (more...)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2022 Season

by Stephi Wild

Barrington Stage Company will produce a 2022 season that will feature two Tony Award-winning musicals, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, four world premieres and one of the true absurdist masterpieces of 20th century theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Discusses TICK, TICK...BOOM! Golden Globe Win on ELLEN

by Michael Major

Andrew Garfield sat down with Ellen DeGeneres today to discuss his recent Golden Globe win for his role as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! Garfield also detailed when he found out about his Golden Globe win, revealing that he was on the phone with Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)

Sir Ian McKellen Says His Last Career Goal is Starring in a Musical

by Stephi Wild

The actor spoke on this morning's episode of BBC Radio 4's Today, where he said he 'doesn't have much to prove anymore' but 'one of the few areas left' that he hasn't explored yet is performing in a musical.. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Aims for Fall 2022 Broadway Transfer

by A.A. Cristi

According to a new casting notice, auditions are currently underway for a Broadway transfer of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. . (more...)

Listen: RENT Original Cast Members and More Pay Tribute to Jonathan Larson

by A.A. Cristi

Members of the original RENT family celebrate the life and career of Jonathan Larson, who tragically passed away on this day in 1996.. (more...)

All Remaining Performances of CSC's ASSASSINS Have Been Cancelled

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company has announced that all remaining performances of Assassins have been cancelled due to positive Covid cases in the company.. (more...)

Chip Zien & Sierra Boggess Will Lead The Cast of Barry Manilow Musical HARMONY At Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

by A.A. Cristi

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene today announced that musical theatre icons Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess will lead the cast of the acclaimed musical Harmony by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman in March 2022. At the helm will be . (more...)

