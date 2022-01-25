All Remaining Performances of CSC's ASSASSINS Have Been Cancelled

Click Here for More Articles on ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company has announced that all remaining performances of Assassins have been cancelled due to positive Covid cases in the company.

See the tweet below:

After 12 weeks of tremendous performances, we regret to announce all remaining performances of Assassins have been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the company. All ticket holders will be refunded. Please email boxoffice@classicstage.org with any questions. pic.twitter.com/w5fZVWxd8g - Classic Stage Company (@classicstage) January 25, 2022

Assassins was previously set to run through Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The production featured Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.