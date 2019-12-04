Wake Up With BWW 12/4: Jordan Fisher in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It was announced yesterday that Jordan Fisher will be joining the cast of Dear Evan Hansen in the title role, beginning next month! Fisher takes over the blue polo beginning January 28.

The Devil Wears Prada has found its world premiere cast! Beth Leavel will play Miranda Priestly alongside Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs!

In off-Broadway news, tonight both MsTrial and Harry Townsend's Last Stand open off-Broadway!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels). The Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical will open at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from July 13-August 15, 2021 for a limited run prior to a Broadway engagement. The production had previously been announced to play in Chicago next year at a different venue.. (more...)

2) High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns

Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptation of 'Twelfth Night,' in its place. . (more...)

3) Breaking: RENT: LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway!

Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

by Stage Tube

James Corden was a guest on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Corden stopped by to talk about filming The Prom with Ryan Murphy, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, his new movie Cats and the special reunion episode of Gavin & Stacey airing on Christmas Day.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND opens tonight at New York City Center

Harry Townsend's Last Stand (www.HarryTownsendsLastStand.com) a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore; Handle With Care), is currently playing at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters, Angels in America, Other People's Money). The show stars Three time Tony® Award Nominee and Tony® Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Craig Bierko (Tony® Award and Drama Desk Award nominee, Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods").

MSTRIAL opens tonight at New World Stages

Starring Christine Evangelista (TV's "The Arrangement," "The Walking Dead," Film: Bleed For This) with Janie Brookshire (Broadway's The Philanthropist. TV's "Blue Bloods"), Dep Kirkland (TV's " Twin Peaks," "Law & Order"), Alan Trinca (NY: Friends The Musical Parody. Regional: A Clockwork Orange), Gayle Samuels (Broadway's Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) with understudies Bill Coyne (NY: L'il Abner) and Jeannine Kaspar (TV: "The Loudest Voice," "Law & Order: SVU").

MsTRIAL follows internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris plays to win, both in and out of court. For Karen Lukoff, John's young attractive associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone-including the audience-to question what they know about desire, consent, winning, and losing.

Set Your DVR...

John Lithgow and Alanis Morissette will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon!

What we're watching: Jordan Fisher Prepares To Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN

All we see is sky because Jordan Fisher is officially Broadway's next Evan Hansen! We're getting a first look at the star preparing to take his first bow in the Tony-winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the video to see Jordan talk about his first experience seeing the show, what he looks forward to in playing the role, and more!

Social Butterfly: Get a Sneak Peek at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE!

December 7th is going to be far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage! is coming to Nickelodeon! We're getting a sneak peek at the Tony-nominated musical is coming to the small screen with stars from its original Broadway cast, including Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and more.

