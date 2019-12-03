High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
According to LoHud.com, Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptation of "Twelfth Night," in its place.
Read the full story HERE.
Alexander Hamilton High School's drama club had set Dec. 4 auditions for the Disney musical adaptation of Tarzan, when two parents complained about the original storyline behind Tarzan of the Apes.
Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan of the Apes has been met with criticism, due to the imperialism and inherent racism in the text.
Superintendent Marc Baiocco had this to say about the decision to replace Tarzan:
"One of the things that we're working on this year is a big equity push in terms of making sure that we're equitable in everything that we do," he said. "One of the messages that I had conveyed to parents at the beginning of school year was that if one person felt uncomfortable with something, please let us know that. We want those voices to be heard."
