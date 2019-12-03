VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

James Corden was a guest on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Corden stopped by to talk about filming The Prom with Ryan Murphy, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, his new movie Cats and the special reunion episode of Gavin & Stacey airing on Christmas Day.

During the interview Corden explains that he's taking time off from his late night gig because he's currently shooting The Prom. "I signed up to do it in February, and it's been really exciting. I'm going to do this film with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. And now I'm like -- I'm like what am I doing? I already have a job," Corden tells Kimmel.

Corden goe's on to say, "But my main worry, it's the first time I've ever done an American accent. So I'm playing an American. And that is -- that's filling me with some fear."

Later in the interview, Corden talks about his upcoming film Cats. Corden tells Kimmel he loved working on the film, and then goes on to say, "We had like one day which was me, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellan and Judi Dench all shooting a scene together. Now, that in itself is quite extraordinary. Then when you add the layer of everybody pretending to be a cat, you really can't help but feel you're on some kind of hallucinogenic."

Watch the full interview below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You