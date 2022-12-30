Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the new Broadway-loving American Girl doll, plus go inside the talkback for Merrily We Roll Along, watch Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' from Into The Woods, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

2023 American Girl Doll Is a Broadway-Loving Performer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

American Girl has unveiled its 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma. Whether it's singing show tunes or learning new dance moves, Kavi loves performing.. (more...)

Video: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Perform 'Last Midnight' in INTO THE WOODS

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch 2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' as 'The Witch' in the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods. . (more...)

VIDEO: Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez Answer Audience Questions After Cancelled Merrily We Roll Along Performance

by HaleyJane Rose

On December 26, Merrily We Roll Along was postponed due to technical issues, causing the audience to wait for an hour before it was finally canceled. As a result of a cold front during the holiday weekend, necessary production equipment froze up. Despite this, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez took time out of their busy schedules to give the audience a private talkback about Merrily!. (more...)

How to Watch the Complete 45th Kennedy Center Honors Featuring Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera & More

by Michael Major

The show featured Chita Rivera, Big Bird, Patti LaBelle, Garth Brooks, Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Julia Roberts, Mickey Guyton, and more honoring George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.. (more...)

Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022

by Team BWW

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Six, Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Mr. Saturday Night, Into the Woods and more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOW

by Michael Major

The London cast of Newsies appeared on the Royal Variety Show to perform 'Seize the Day.' The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

Now Hiring Stage Manager, Costume Designer, & More - BWW Classifieds

by

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/29/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

Interview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

by Michael Major

Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for his fourth year co-hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve. BroadwayWorld caught up with Porter to discuss what audiences can expect from this year's countdown. He also discuss his projects for the new year, including new music and his production company, his goals for 2023, and returning to Broadway.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!