Wake Up With BWW 12/3: Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' By Next Summer, and More!

While hope for the release of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread, Doctor Anthony Fauci is looking ahead to the impact it can have on New York City, and more specifically, the future of Broadway. He believes we could 'approach normal' by late summer.

Signature Theatre has announced the full lineup for Signature Theatre's 2021 Signature Features season, five fully-staged plays and musicals, made exclusively for the screen and professionally filmed in HD on set.

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. The first show premieres December 4 at 8pm ET! Get a sneak peek below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated the appointment of the first female treasury secretary, Janet Louise Yellen, with a Hamilton parody. Check it out below!

VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer

While hope for the release of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread, Doctor Anthony Fauci is looking ahead to the impact it can have on New York City, and more specifically, the future of Broadway.

VIDEO: Josh Groban Jokes That He Was the Inspiration for 'Dear Evan Hansen' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

It may not be Thursday, but Josh Groban still has some great #TBT stories to share!

Signature Theatre Announces 2021 Five-Show Season, Featuring Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer, Daniel J. Watts and More

Signature Theatre has announced the full lineup for Signature Theatre's 2021 Signature Features season, five fully-staged plays and musicals, made exclusively for the screen and professionally filmed in HD on set (multiple safety protocols were employed to ensure artists' and crew's safety).

BWW Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek of Isaac Mizrahi's Upcoming Concert!

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. The first show premieres December 4 at 8pm ET!

Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

What we're watching: THE LATE SHOW Rewrites HAMILTON in Honor of the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet Louise Yellen

Janet Louise Yellen, her name is Janet Louise Yellen, and she is America's first female treasury secretary!

Last night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated this historic appointment with a tribute from the OG treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton and his eponymous musical! Check out their parody of the opening number from Hamilton here:

On #LSSC tonight: We think @Lin_Manuel might be able to use this for a new "Hamilton." pic.twitter.com/VGpzJ9oaiA - A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 3, 2020

