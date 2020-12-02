VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer

While hope for the release of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread, Doctor Anthony Fauci is looking ahead to the impact it can have on New York City, and more specifically, the future of Broadway.

When asked whether Broadway might return with full audiences and no masks, Fauci told CNBC: "We've got to make sure that people get vaccinated. So if 75-85 percent of the people in the country get vaccinated as the vaccine becomes available, and the general public, not speaking of the people of the highest priority who have underlying conditions - the young men and women," he explained.

"If they get vaccinated through April, May and June, and really do a full-court press to get everybody vaccinated, you can get back to normal or at least approaching close to normal, as you get into the late summer and early fall."

Broadway shows are currently suspended through the end of May 2020.

Watch the full interview below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You