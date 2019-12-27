Wake Up With BWW 12/27: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to A Soldier's Play, which begins performances at the American Airlines Theatre tonight, December 27!

What did the critics think of the national tour of Mean Girls? We've rounded up all of the reviews thus far, and you can check them out below!

1) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of MEAN GIRLS on Tour?

Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to say about the tour.. (more...)

2) 10 Broadway Stars Who Ruled the Decade

Much has changed on Broadway over the past ten years, including the incredible roster of talent that fills Playbill after Playbill. We have mourned the loss of some of Broadway's brightest stars, and welcomed new talents, who have taken the theatre scene by storm. While we salute each and every person who has played in a part in the Broadway experience (both onstage or off), BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on ten stars who had a particularly killer decade. . (more...)

3) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Kelli O'Hara In Concert In Florida!

by BWW Contests

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony winner Kelli O'Hara in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on January 3, 2020 at The Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The contest will run now through December 26th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!. (more...)

4) Final Week To Vote For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

This is the final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Don't miss your chance to vote and make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

5) California Based Actors, Musicians Brace For Impacts of 'Gig-Based' Bill

California musicians have started a petition which as already received over 17.5K signatures urging the government to allow them an exemption under the new AB5 bill which limits which type of services are provided contractors instead of employees.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A Soldier's Play begins Broadway previews tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company will present A Soldier's Play, directed by Kenny Leon starring David Alan Grier (Porgy and Bess) as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire) as "Captain Richard Davenport."

A Soldier's Play will begin preview performances on December 27, 2019, and open officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

BWW Exclusive: Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2019

How do we love thee, 2019? Let us count the ways! Eleven musicals opened on Broadway in 2019, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.

We're counting down our ten favorite musical moments from this past year on Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond. Did your favorite make this list? Check it out here!

What we're watching: Watch THE ILLUSIONISTS Star Chris Cox Read Minds on TODAY SHOW

A holiday-themed edition of "The Illusionists," a cavalcade of magic and stunts, is running on Broadway for a limited time. Chris Cox, who calls himself a mind-reader who doesn't read minds, share a preview of the show live on TODAY - and amazes Craig Melvin!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Joe Mantello, who turns 57 today!

A two-time Tony Award-winning director, credits include The Humans (Tony nomination), Blackbird, An Act of God, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last..., The Other Place, Dogfight, Other Desert Cities, The Pride, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, November, The Receptionist, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination), Laugh Whore, Assassins (Tony Award), Wicked, Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, A Man of No Importance, Design for Living, The Vagina Monologues, Bash, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Tony nomination), Proposals, The Mineola Twins, and Corpus Christi. Acting credits: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nomination), Angels in America (Tony nomination), The Baltimore Waltz. Mantello was nominated for Emmy and Critics' Choice Awards for his performance in HBO's "The Normal Heart." He is a member of Naked Angels and an Associate Artist at the Roundabout Theatre Company and has received Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway Awards.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





