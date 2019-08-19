David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood Will Lead A SOLDIER'S PLAY on Broadway This Winter

Roundabout Theatre Company will present A Soldier's Play, directed by Kenny Leon starring David Alan Grier (Porgy and Bess) as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire) as "Captain Richard Davenport."

A Soldier's Play will begin preview performances on December 27, 2019, and open officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize- winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award® winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

A Soldier's Play premiered Off-Broadway in 1981 at the Negro Ensemble Company starring Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Larry B. Riley, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Friedman and Charles Brown. The production won the NY Drama Critics' Circle & Obie Awards for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize. The 1984 film version A Soldier's Story - adapted by Fuller for the screen - earned Academy Award & Golden Globe nominations for Best Film & Best Screenplay. David Alan Grier has a long history with A Soldier's Play, having joined the NEG production in the early 80's and then playing "Corporal Cobb" in the film adaptation.

The design team will include Derek McLane (Sets), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound).

Tickets for A Soldier's Play are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public.

A Soldier's Play will play Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. After January 21, the production will play Tuesdays at 7:00PM, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You