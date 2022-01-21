Wake Up With BWW 1/21: BLACK ORPHEUS Musical is Coming to Broadway, PBS Broadway Concert Series, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus, featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, original music by Grammy Award winner and Brazilian icon Sergio Mendes, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The musical is being readied for its world premiere production on Broadway during the 2022-2023 season.

PBS has announced a new Broadway in Concert series, the first of which will feature the music of Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon.

Plus, check out our exclusive first look at the new set of Hamilton Funko Pop figures!

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

by Michael Major

A new set of Hamilton Funko Pops have been revealed! The new drop features Hamilton figures in their Act 2 costumes, including Alexander Hamilton, King George III, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson. Check out photos for the new Funko Pops!. (more...)

PBS Announces New BROADWAY IN CONCERT Series

by Michael Major

The first episode, An Evening With Lerner and Loewe, will feature the music of Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon, sung by Jenn Colella, Aaron Lazar, Jose Llana, Michael Maliakel, Aisha Jackson, Sean Thompson, and Bayla Whitten.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Conrad Ricamora as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Production photos have been released of two-time Grammy nominee and Theater World Award winner Conrad Ricamora as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Ricamora began his run in the starring role on January 11, 2022 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Talk Honoring Broadway in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by Michael Major

In a new half-hour featurette from Netflix, Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel and the creatives of tick, tick...BOOM! discuss honoring Jonathan Larson's Broadway legacy. Check out the new featurette, which also includes new behind the scenes footage of the making of the film, below!. (more...)

B IS FOR BROADWAY Children's Book to be Released in Support of The Actors Fund

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Random House Children's Books and The Actors Fund announced that they have partnered to release B IS FOR BROADWAY: Onstage and Backstage from A to Z. The book is the follow-up to the hit debut picture book A Is for Audra, which has had Broadway fans young and old clamoring to add it to their collections.. (more...)

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Talks Going from Broadway to WEST SIDE STORY on THE DAILY SHOW

by Michael Major

Ariana DeBose sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show to discuss her role as Anita in "West Side Story," the many ways she relates to the character, and what it was like working with Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno, the first Latina to win an Oscar in the original film.. (more...)

Jelani Alladin Joins Disney+ BEAUTY & THE BEAST Prequel Series

by Michael Major

Alladin will play a series regular in the new eight-episode series. He joins the previously announced Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise their roles from the 2017 live-action film. Fra Free and Briana Middleton are also attached to appear in the new series. Alan Menken and Glenn Slater will write new music.. (more...)

Christian Thompson to Replace Corbin Bleu in Revised CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Arena Stage

by A.A. Cristi

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced casting for a new version of the Tony-nominated musical comedy Catch Me If You Can.. (more...)

Sergio Mendes to Make Broadway Debut With Sergio Trujillo-Helmed BLACK ORPHEUS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus, featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, original music by Grammy Award winner and Brazilian icon Sergio Mendes, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, is being readied for its world premiere production on Broadway during the 2022-2023 season.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Costume Featurette From WEST SIDE STORY Featuring Paul Tazewell

by BroadwayWorld TV

A Costume Featurette from Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" featuring 2022 Critics Choice Nominee and Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winning costume designer, Paul Tazewell, has been released.. (more...)

