Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

pixeltracker

Funko Pops are collectable figurines that depict different characters, people, and more within pop culture.

Jan. 20, 2022  

A new set of Hamilton Funko Pops have been revealed!

The new set includes Alexander Hamilton Act 2 Outfit (pre-order here), King George (pre-order here), James Madison (pre-order here), and Thomas Jefferson (pre-order here).

Funko Pops are popular, collectable figurines that depict different characters, people, and more within pop culture.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Check out exclusive new photos of the upcoming Hamilton Funko Pops here:

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

Alexander Hamilton

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

James Madison

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

King George

BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

Thomas Jefferson


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman

From This Author Michael Major