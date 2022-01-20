BWW Exclusive: New Set of HAMILTON Funko Pops Revealed

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

A new set of Hamilton Funko Pops have been revealed!

The new set includes Alexander Hamilton Act 2 Outfit (pre-order here), King George (pre-order here), James Madison (pre-order here), and Thomas Jefferson (pre-order here).

Funko Pops are popular, collectable figurines that depict different characters, people, and more within pop culture.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Check out exclusive new photos of the upcoming Hamilton Funko Pops here:

Alexander Hamilton

James Madison

King George

Thomas Jefferson