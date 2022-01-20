PBS Announces New BROADWAY IN CONCERT Series

Nouveau Productions and PBS have announced a new series, Broadway in Concert, that pays tribute to the iconic musicals that have shaped the landscape of American musical theater. The series kicks off with An Evening With Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert, premiering Sunday, March 6 at 6:30 pm ET (check local listings) on PBS. Additional episodes of the series will be announced at a later date.

An Evening With Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert celebrates the extraordinary contributions of composer and lyricist team Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe with selections from Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon. Performing these Lerner and Loewe classics are Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away); Aaron Lazar (The Phantom of the Opera); Jose Llana (The King and I, Rent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Michael Maliakel (Aladdin); Aisha Jackson (Frozen); Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard); and Bayla Whitten (West End's Les Misérables).

"I can think of no better way of kicking off Broadway in Concert on PBS than with a musical celebration of the extraordinary songs of Lerner and Loewe," said Robert Pullen, executive producer of Nouveau Productions. "Their work is simply timeless and has shaped musical theater as we know it."

Musical numbers featured in this episode include "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church On Time," "On the Street Where You Live," "Almost Like Being in Love," and more.

An Evening With Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert is directed by Tara Young and associate directed by Leah Hoffman. The concert features lighting design by Chris Montrie, with musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements have been reimagined by Luke Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including DC and Los Angeles. This concert was made possible through a special arrangement between Nouveau Productions and the Alan Jay Lerner Testamentary Trust and the Frederick Loewe Foundation.