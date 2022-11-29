Wake Up With BWW 11/29: Mariah Carey Joins SOME LIKE IT HOT Producing Team, and More!
Today's top stories include: Mariah Carey joins the producing team of Some Like It Hot, which also canceled last night's performance.
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Today's Top Stories
SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Some Like It Hot on Broadway has canceled the 11/28 performance. . (more...)
THE LION KING Interpreter Removed From the Production For 'Being White' Settles Case
by Stephi Wild
Keith Wann, a sign-language interpreter who was removed from The Lion King on Broadway due to being white, has settled his federal discrimination case.. (more...)
Photo: ABC Debuts BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Cast Photo
by Michael Major
Check out a new photo of the complete cast of "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," featuring H.E.R. as Belle; Josh Groban as the Beast; Joshua Henry as Gaston; Rita Moreno as the night's narrator; Martin Short as Lumière; David Alan Grier Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji as LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice.. (more...)
Andrea Riseborough Reveals That 'Loud' Was Filmed & Later Cut From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film
by Michael Major
Andrea Riseborough, who plays Mrs. Wormwood in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, has revealed that the character's musical number 'Loud' was filmed and subsequently cut from the film.. (more...)
Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.. (more...)
LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film Starring Jessica Lange & Ed Harris Wraps Production
by Michael Major
Production has wrapped on the new film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer prize-winning play, Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan. Jonathan Kent will make his film directorial debut with the film. David Lindsay-Abaire adapted the play for the screen.. (more...)
Judge Rules in Favor of SDC; PARADISE SQUARE Owes Over $140K for Unpaid Fees
by Nicole Rosky
A District Court judge ruled in favor of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and that Paradise Square Broadway owes the petitioner over $140K, in addition to over $9K in attorneys fees and other costs. . (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world's most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber's momentous musical catalogue. . (more...)
