Wake Up With BWW 11/29: Mariah Carey Joins SOME LIKE IT HOT Producing Team, and More!

Today's top stories include: Mariah Carey joins the producing team of Some Like It Hot, which also canceled last night's performance.

Plus, the upcoming film of Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan, has wrapped production.

SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Some Like It Hot on Broadway has canceled the 11/28 performance. . (more...)

THE LION KING Interpreter Removed From the Production For 'Being White' Settles Case

by Stephi Wild

Keith Wann, a sign-language interpreter who was removed from The Lion King on Broadway due to being white, has settled his federal discrimination case.. (more...)

Photo: ABC Debuts BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Cast Photo

by Michael Major

Check out a new photo of the complete cast of "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," featuring H.E.R. as Belle; Josh Groban as the Beast; Joshua Henry as Gaston; Rita Moreno as the night's narrator; Martin Short as Lumière; David Alan Grier Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji as LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice.. (more...)

Andrea Riseborough Reveals That 'Loud' Was Filmed & Later Cut From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film

by Michael Major

Andrea Riseborough, who plays Mrs. Wormwood in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, has revealed that the character's musical number 'Loud' was filmed and subsequently cut from the film.. (more...)

Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.. (more...)

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film Starring Jessica Lange & Ed Harris Wraps Production

by Michael Major

Production has wrapped on the new film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer prize-winning play, Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan. Jonathan Kent will make his film directorial debut with the film. David Lindsay-Abaire adapted the play for the screen.. (more...)

Judge Rules in Favor of SDC; PARADISE SQUARE Owes Over $140K for Unpaid Fees

by Nicole Rosky

A District Court judge ruled in favor of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and that Paradise Square Broadway owes the petitioner over $140K, in addition to over $9K in attorneys fees and other costs. . (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world's most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber's momentous musical catalogue. . (more...)

