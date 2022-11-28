THE LION KING Interpreter Removed From the Production For 'Being White' Settles Case

Keith Wann, a sign-language interpreter who was removed from The Lion King on Broadway due to being white, has settled his federal discrimination case, The New York Post reports.

Wann was one of at least two people, including interpreter Christina Mosleh, who were removed from the production by the Theatre Development Fund, who decided it was "no longer appropriate to have white interpreters represent black characters for ASL Broadway shows."

"To me, just seeing that discrimination, it doesn't matter if I'm white or black," Wann had said at the time, according to The New York Post. "This is blatant and I would just hope that other people who have also experienced this would step forward."

Wann then filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the organization. Wann and TDF resolved the dispute outside of court two weeks later. The settlement came after Wann faced backlash for the lawsuit.

"The matter between myself and TDF has been resolved and both parties are satisfied with the discussions that ensued," Wann wrote in a social media post. "I look forward to the review of the process that will come from this to hopefully benefit the interpreting profession."

