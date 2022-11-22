Wake Up With BWW 11/22: KPOP Opening Night, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

KPOP Opening Night

Photos: KPOP Company Takes Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

Last night, history was made on Broadway as the musical sensation KPOP marked their opening celebration, ahead of the show's official opening night on November 27. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!. (more...)

Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night

by Jennifer Broski

KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can check out photos from their red carpet appearance below!. (more...)

A Christmas Carol Reviews

Review Roundup: Jefferson Mays Brings One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Broadway!

by Review Roundups

Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays' stars in the new Broadway production of his universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New DESCENDANTS Installment

by Michael Major

Brandy Norwood will return to the role of Cinderella, which she first played in Disney's 1997 "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," in a new installment to the Descendants musical franchise on Disney+. She joins Rita Ora, China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall, Dara Reneé, and Morgan Dudley, who recently starred in 'Jagged Little Pill' on Broadway.. (more...)

VIDEO: P!NK Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' on THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

by Michael Major

Watch a video of P!NK pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' from Grease at the American Music Awards. The performance was introduced by Melissa Etheridge, who shared memories of Newton-John.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch MATILDA Movie Star Alisha Weir Perform 'Naughty' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Michael Major

Matilda the Musical movie star Alisa Weir appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland to perform 'Naughty' from the hit musical. Weir stars in the title role of the new movie musical alongside stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Lashana Lynch. Watch a video of the performance now!. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in January

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York Theatre Workshop has added a final benefit performance of Merrily We Roll Along on Sunday January 22, 2023, at 2pm. Proceeds from the performance will benefit NYTW's education and engagement programming across the 2022/23 season.. (more...)

Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview

by Michael Major

ABC has released a first look at Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming Beauty & the Beast 30th Anniversary live action and animated hybrid special. Watch the new video preview, which features a sneak peek at Shania Twain singing the title song, now!. (more...)

