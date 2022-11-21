Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
VIDEO: Watch MATILDA Movie Star Alisha Weir Perform 'Naughty' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The film will be released in theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Matilda the Musical movie star Alisa Weir appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland to perform "Naughty" from the hit musical.

Weir stars in the title role of the new movie musical alongside stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), and Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey).

The film will also introduce Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

Matilda the Musical will be released in U.S. theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25. The soundtrack was released last week, featuring a new song not included in the stage musical. Listen to the Matilda the Musical soundtrack here.

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen.

Watch the performance here:

