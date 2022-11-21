VIDEO: P!NK Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' on THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Newton-John passed away in August after a 30-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
P!NK paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on the American Music Awards last night with a performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease.
Newton-John passed away in August at the age of 73 after a 30-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
"From the moment you were in the presence of Olivia Newton-John, you sensed her sweetness, you stood in awe of her welcoming beauty, and you basked in the feeling that she was connecting to you alone," Melissa Etheridge said introducing the performance.
In 1978, Newton-John's co-starring role with John Travolta in Grease earned her a Golden Globe nomination as "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical of Comedy." The film's best-selling soundtrack also featured the duets "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights." To date "Grease" remains the most successful movie musical in history.
Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. She recently announced her new album, "Trustfall," which will be released in February 2023.
Watch the performance here:
A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @PinkAmerican Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ
