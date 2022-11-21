Review Roundup: Jefferson Mays Brings One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Broadway!

Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays' stars in the new Broadway production of his universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The production, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, will play a strictly limited 66-performance engagement that must conclude on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), Stephen Kopel (casting director), and Justin Scribner (associate director and production stage manager).

Alexis Soloski, The New York Times: Creepy and antic, gloomy and giddy, Michael Arden's production capitalizes on every trick in Dickens's story and then pulls a few new ones out of Scrooge's top hat. Peace on earth? Mercy mild? Please. There are moments when you would swear that Mays couldn't possibly be unaccompanied, so raucous is this "Carol." But he is, more or less. (Danny Gardner briefly joins as a wordless specter.) Happily, Mays - who has also triumphed in multiple roles in "I Am My Own Wife," for which he won a Tony Award, and "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" - is a master of manifold parts. If he were left alone, without lights, sound, projections or Dane Laffrey's curving, swerving set, he might put across this fable even more convincingly.

Brittani Samuel, Broadway News: Arden moves his subject forward through each of Dickens' staves, but the production arrives nowhere. There is no unique point of view or revelation from this solo "Carol," which puts Mays' malleability to waste. The production skews gloomier than most modern retellings. A casket taunts us from center stage before the show begins. Then, a loud, booming sound (design by Joshua D. Reid) shocks us into action. Courtesy of lighting designer Ben Stanton, deep shadows envelop the stage - an effect which successfully relays a cinematic-like quality of ominousness, but unsuccessfully keeps its audience awake.

Johnny Oleksinski, The New York Post: And the direction is very fine. Arden has become a Broadway regular since his revival of "Spring Awakening" in 2015, and "A Christmas Carol" is his strongest and most confident work to date. Every idea connects seamlessly with the next, and never settles into Scrooge-control. The performance builds and builds, surprising us all along the way. The director also shows a flair for breathtaking stage pictures that was not so evident in his recent City Center revival of "Parade" that plans to come to Broadway. Even if you're a Scrooge when it comes to annual holiday fare, like I am, "A Christmas Carol" succeeds as a strong piece of theater.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: Playing both narrator and all the characters is no small feat-as reflected by the warm standing ovation for Mays the night this critic attended. But the magic of this production, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and director Michael Arden, is down a lot to Laffrey's stupendous stage design, which is a riot of trickery and surprises, Ben Stanton's lighting, and Joshua D. Reid's sound design.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: For all its dizzying charms, the overstuffed show doesn't quite deliver on what really counts - the three Spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future, as they conjure up visions to terrify Scrooge into changing his parsimonious ways. Here the individual spirits don't really come alive (ahem), and their visions feel rushed on and off the stage. I can't help wondering how Dickens the performer managed to breathe life into the characters created by Dickens the novelist. (They say he waved his arms a lot and became quite bombastic.) Mays does none of that corny stuff, but for all the theatrical magic he makes on his own, he really could use a bit more help.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: The 90-minute staging is packed with imagination and how-did-they-do-that surprises that get your mind buzzing with questions: Where did that staircase come from? How did Scrooge show up here when he was just over there? Do I hear murmuring in the theatre? Yes, thanks to sound designer Joshua D. Reid. Mentioning any more details would spoil the fun. Conceived by Arden and Dane Laffrey, who designed the evocative set and costumes, this production is a celebration of storytelling. A Christmas Carol revels in theatricality. It dives directly into this iconic tale's pitch-black heart.

Greg Evans, Deadline: There are more than the usual number of miracles to be observed with the latest version of A Christmas Carol to hit Broadway. The usual suspects are here, all the ghosts and spirits and flights over ye olde town and all the witnessing of things past, present and future. And there's the miracle of one man - the great Jefferson Mays - breathing life into more than 50 characters and having us believe every single shift. And there's the perhaps more - if only slightly more - quotidian miracle of a creative team - directors of lighting and sound and costumes and projections - at the tops of their games coming together to create gobsmacking theater magic, a blessing director Michael Arden's Carol has in great bounty.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: This "Christmas Carol" comes to an early climax - perhaps too early for the show's own good - when Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Marley, his old business partner in miserliness and nitpicking contempt for humanity. No two actors could achieve what Mays, Stanton and Arden offer up here: the suddenly meek and frightened Scrooge bathed in warm candle light one minute, the commanding and devouring Marley drenched in green stench only a second later. How can any "Christmas Carol" ever top that kind of theatrical tour de force? The adaptation by Mays, Arden and Susan Lyons never quite rises to the terrifying depths of this encounter between Scrooge and Marley. The production continues to be worth watching, but the humbug curmudgeons in the audience might wonder if maybe, despite the show's theme of stinginess, another actor or two could be hired to handle some of the lighter lifting of Dickens' less indelible characters.

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: The noir-like design for the show by Dane Laffrey, though, is really something, and its sudden visual tricks and life-affirming pleasures far exceed what most people would expect from a one-person show. Joshua D. Reid's sound offers as visceral and riveting a sonic affair as any show currently on Broadway.

Joey Sims, Theatrely: "Marley was dead," booms the commanding voice of stage icon Jefferson Mays, here taking on Scrooge, the narrator and every role besides. (Mays wrote the nearly one-man adaptation alongside Arden and Susan Lyons.) He skulks out of total blackness, barely visible at first, seeming an apparition from the beyond in Ben Stanton's masterful lighting. The stage will barely brighten through all the standard Christmas Carol table setting-"Bah Humbug," etc. Mays' Scrooge drifts through these introductory scenes like a ghost himself, all but dead to the world already. Jefferson Mays can be, to put it mildly, a bit of a ham. But here, Mays brings a soft touch to a mammoth assignment. Shifting between multiple characters within the same scene, from ghost to narrator to Tiny Tim, he slides gracefully between personas with little more than a head tilt or the slightest of vocal modulations. There are a few grander moments as well, of course, but for the most part Mays keeps it grounded. His Fezziwig is an especially endearing creation, and his narrator's open-heartedness is often moving in its own right.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Mays keeps it in his way, doing so with co-adapters Susan Lyons and Michael Arden, production conceivers Arden and scenic designer Dane Laffrey, director Arden, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Joshua D. Reid, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. What the endlessly imaginative group has created is a Christmas present so big it wouldn't even fit under the storys-tall tree in Rockefeller Center. It requires much more capitalization than something like famous Christmas Carol-presenting Simon Callow standing at a lectern. Which is an observation meant to emphasize that the must-see package may not show up everywhere (or anywhere?) other than large houses where pounds and shillings flow.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Fortunately, that actor is Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays, who, as he demonstrated in I Am My Own Wife and A Gentleman's Guide to Murder, isn't content to play but one character when he can play many more. Here, he plays more than 50 characters while also assuming the role of narrator, and thanks to his acting wizardry, you're never once confused as to who is who. He changes characterizations at the drop of a hat with subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle manipulations of his voice and body, aided by tremendously effective lighting and sound effects, delivering a virtuosic turn that proves mesmerizing in its actorly skill and intensity.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: Having seen the performer's facial expressions in close-up (like the close-ups in most of the photographs and videos on this page, but not on the stage of the Nederlander), I couldn't help wondering whether a 1,200-seat Broadway theater was the ideal venue to showcase this performer's talents. The dim lighting and occasional total darkness had a different effect when so many of the audience (not all of them in the far-away seats) were already straining to follow what has happening on stage. This is why the design is so important. And it is sometimes surprising; at climactic moments, awesome. Indeed, the sets and especially the lighting threatened at times to swallow up Jefferson Mays. Like many a scene partner, the design seemed on occasion to try to upstage the star.