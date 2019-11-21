Wake Up With BWW 11/21: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A Christmas Carol officially opened on Broadway last night. Read all of the reviews and watch our red carpet video below!

John Mulaney has announced a new musical Netflix special! His special guests will include David Byrne, Andre De Shields, and Annaleigh Ashford!

TImothee Chalamet is making his London stage debut in 4000 Miles in the West End! He will star alongside Eileen Atkins.

The nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced yesterday. Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album include Hadestown, Oklahoma!, Moulin Rouge!, Ain't Too Proud, and the music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) David Byrne, Andre De Shields, & Annaleigh Ashford Join John Mulaney's New Musical Netflix Special

by TV News Desk

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. . (more...)

2) Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet Will Lead 4000 MILES at The Old Vic

This spring The Old Vic will present Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet in the lead roles, opening on 16 April 2020 with previews from 06 April.. (more...)

3) HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, OKLAHOMA! & More Nominated for 'Best Musical Theater Album' at the GRAMMYs

by TV News Desk

This morning, nominees for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards were announced. 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical winner Hadestown and Best Revival of a Musical winner Oklahoma! were among the nominees for 'Best Musical Theater Album.' See the full list of musicals nominated below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Josh Gad Shares His Idina Menzel Impression on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube

Josh Gad was a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about the highly-anticipated film, Frozen 2. During the interview, Gad expresses his love for his Frozen 2 co-star Idina Menzel, and he unleashes a questionable impression of his Frozen 2 costar that leaves host James Corden on the verge of tears.. (more...)

5) Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Star in Hallmark Channel's LOVE ON ICELAND

by TV News Desk

Hallmark Channel has announced their 2020 edition of Winterfest, according to Us Weekly. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Michelle Kelly

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Second Stage's THE UNDERLYING CHRIS officially opens!

Second Stage Theater presents the world premiere of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the production will feature Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Ebony Jo-Ann, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth MacKay, Nedra McClyde, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, And Luis Vega.

Opening Night Coverage: A Christmas Carol officially opened on Broadway last night, November 20! Check out our video from the red carpet below and read the reviews here!

Set Your DVR...

Alan Cumming will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon!

What we're watching: Watch Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell's Hollywood Walk of Fame Acceptance Speeches

As Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" approaches its opening this Friday, Nov. 22, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel-the actresses who help bring Anna and Elsa to life in the movie-were honored yesterday with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch their acceptance speeches!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles