HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, OKLAHOMA! & More Nominated for 'Best Musical Theater Album' at the GRAMMYs

This morning, nominees for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards were announced. 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical winner Hadestown and Best Revival of a Musical winner Oklahoma! were among the nominees for 'Best Musical Theater Album.' See the full list of musicals nominated below!

Below are the nominees for Best Musical Theater Album:

Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan, Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., 15-time GRAMMY-winner and GRAMMY Awards host Alicia Keys, and two-time GRAMMY nominee Bebe Rexha revealed nominees in select categories at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.



As part of the live stream, "CBS This Morning" also simulcast additional categories live with CBS host Gayle King and 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys, who will be returning as host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the STAPLES Center and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Streamed live on GRAMMY.com, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT.

