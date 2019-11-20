Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Star in Hallmark Channel's LOVE ON ICELAND

Hallmark Channel has announced their 2020 edition of Winterfest, according to Us Weekly.

Winterfest will begin on Saturday, January 4 and it will feature five original movies with star-studded casts.

Patti Murin and real-life husband Colin Donnell will star together in the film Love on Iceland. Murin took to Instagram to share a photo of couple currently filming together in Iceland.

