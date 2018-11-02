Wake Up With BWW 11/2: The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Released, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Disney Pushes Up FROZEN 2 Release Date

by TV News Desk - November 01, 2018

Disney has announced that "Frozen 2" will now be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, according to Variety. The film was originally slated to premiere about a week later, on November 27th.. (more...)

2) Atlantic Records Releases Deluxe Edition of DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)

by TV News Desk - November 01, 2018

Atlantic Records has announced the release of 'DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM,' a newly expanded edition of the GRAMMY-winning companion to the Tony® Award-winning musical. 'DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM' is available digitally tomorrow, Friday November 2nd with physical release to follow.. (more...)

3) Meet the Cast of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Now in Previews!

by Julie Musbach - November 01, 2018

The Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, begins previews tonight, Thursday, November 1. Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!. (more...)

4) The Delacorte Theatre Will Undergo $110 Million Restoration

by Stephanie Wild - November 01, 2018

According to The New York Times, The Public Theater will begin restoration on the Delacorte Theatre in 2020.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Rosalie Craig Talks COMPANY

by Rona Kelly - November 01, 2018

2018 has seen Rosalie Craig take on jobs side by side at the Gielgud. Appearing in The Ferryman earlier this year, Rosalie returns for Company in a role normally played by a man. Sharing her love of Bobbie, Rosalie looks back on her other roles that came before, how Company speaks to today, and looks to the future of the production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The music of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is released today!

