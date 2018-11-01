The Delacorte Theatre Will Undergo $110 Million Restoration

According to The New York Times, The Public Theater will begin restoration on the Delacorte Theatre in 2020.

The Central Park amphitheatre hasn't had a major overhaul since it was built in 1962, but that is about to change. On Wednesday, the Public announced a $110 million upgrade, designed by the architect Bjarke Ingels.

"It will be the largest project The Public Theater has ever undertaken," said Oskar Eustis, artistic director of The Public.

Eustis said, however, that he is committed to keeping the experience of Shakespeare in the Park in tact.

Among current issues with the theatre are outdated infrastructure, small work spaces, inaccessible steps, and distant bathrooms.

"This is not a welcoming space," said Eustis.

The theatre currently spends $100,000 per year on the dewinterizing process, but with the new restorations, the space will become more weatherproof.

Eustis is also hoping that it will allow the theatre to remain open beyond just the summer season.

The renovation will include improved spaces for production, scenery and wardrobe, as well.

The Public has raised $10 million, and will offer naming opportunities to raise more of the funds. However, Eustis is dedicated to keeping the name "Delacorte."

"It's like Fenway Park," he said. "It's like Wrigley Field."

The space will go dark in 2020 to accommodate the restorations, but The Public will offer free programming at an alternate location.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

