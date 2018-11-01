Atlantic Records Releases Deluxe Edition of DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)

Atlantic Records has announced the release of "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM," a newly expanded edition of the GRAMMY-winning companion to the Tony® Award-winning musical. "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM" is available digitally tomorrow, Friday November 2nd with physical release to follow.

"DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM" sees the album's 14-song tracklisting appended by a number of bonus tracks including previously unreleased songs, demos, and acoustic versions, performed by original and current cast members of the Broadway production, as well as a very special new version of the musical's signature song, "Waving Through A Window," performed by multi-platinum superstar Katy Perry (see attached tracklisting).

"On April 29, 2017, I went and saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and was emotionally transformed forever. In my own life, I've struggled with depression, and like so many, always feeling alone in the battle of wanting to belong. That night, I was particularly struck by the song "Waving Through A Window." It embodied the mental isolation I sometimes fought. So when my friends Benj Pasek and Justin Paul came to me and asked if I would like to record this song, not only to help launch the national tour, but to continue the conversation on mental health and all its complexities, I jumped right in. I hope this song helps you know that you are not alone, and that I'm waiving back at you."

-Katy Perry

"DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) - DELUXE ALBUM" will be celebrated with an exclusive digital listening party on November 2nd at 12am EST (Thursday night/ Friday morning) when the deluxe album is released. Tune in to youtube.com/DearEvanHansenMusical to join the party, which features special messages from the cast, creative team, and commentary on all new recordings from Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Alex Lacamoire, plus the premiere of "Waving Through a Window" performed by Katy Perry.

Hailed by NBC Nightly News as "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond," DEAR EVAN HANSEN was greeted with unprecedented acclaim upon its arrival at Broadway's famed Music Box Theatre on December 4th, 2016. The musical went on to break all box office records and win big at the 2017 Annual Tony® Awards, earning six total Tonys® including "Best Musical," "Best Score," and "Best Orchestrations." DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony® Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, music supervision and orchestrations by three-time Tony® Award winner Alex Lacamoire, and direction by four-time Tony®Award nominee Michael Greif.

One of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years, "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" made a momentous chart debut upon its initial February 2017 release, entering the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 at #8- the highest debut position for an original cast album since 1961. The historic success marks the second highest digital sales debut ever for a cast album - bested only by Atlantic's own GRAMMY® Award-winning "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" - as well as the third best-selling debut from a cast album in the Nielsen SoundScan era, following that album and 1996's "RENT (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN continues to run at Broadway's Music Box Theatre; a national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across America, and international productions have been announced for Toronto (March 2019) and London (Fall 2019). For the complete performance schedule and ticket availability, please visit dearevanhansen.com/tickets/#tour.

