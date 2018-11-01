Meet the Cast of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Now in Previews!

The Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, begins previews tonight, Thursday, November 1.

Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill A Mockingbird's still resonant story holds up a mirror to the ingrained culture of racism in the Deep South. A mainstay on schools' reading lists since its publication in 1960, the novel is considered one of the great classics of modern literature with more than 50 million copies in print, second only to the Bible in the number of extant copies printed to date.

To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and original music by Adam Guettel.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Jeff Daniels (Atticus Finch): Broadway: Blackbird (Tony Award nomination), God of Carnage (Tony nomination), Redwood Curtain, 5th Of July (Drama Desk Award). Off-Broadway: many credits as a member of Circle Repertory Company including Dalton Trumbo's Johnny Got His Gun (Obie Award). As Founder and Resident Playwright of Michigan's Purple Rose Theatre Company, his many plays include Flint, Guest Artist (Runner-Up, American Theatre Critics Association Best New Play), Across the Way (Finalist, ATCA), and The Meaning of Almost Everything (ATCA nomination). Film: Terms of Endearment; Something Wild; The Purple Rose of Cairo; Fly Away Home; Dumb and Dumber; Gettysburg; The Hours; Speed; Pleasantville;101 Dalmatians; Good Night, and Good Luck; The Martian; Steve Jobs; The Squid and the Whale. Television credits include Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom" (Emmy Award), "The Looming Tower" (Emmy nomination), and "Godless" (Emmy).

LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Calpurnia): Extensive theatre credits include A Raisin in the Sun(Tony Award nomination, Drama League Award nomination); Joe Turner's Come and Gone; The Taming of the Shrew, for colored girls..., Spell #7, Casanova, and Unfinished Women (Public Theater); Stop Reset (Signature Theatre); August Wilson's 20th Century cycle (Kennedy Center); Boogie Woogie and Booker T. (New Federal Theatre); The Talented Tenth (Manhattan Theatre Club); From the Mississippi Delta (Negro Ensemble Company); The Member of the Wedding (Westport Country Playhouse); Love, Loss, and What I Wore (Westside Theatre); and Elliot Loves (Promenade Theater). Film/Television credits include the narration of Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS "American Masters" documentary), The Fighting Temptations, U.S. Marshals, Freedomland, Losing Isaiah, Mother and Child, "Grey's Anatomy," "Luke Cage," "Damages," "Juanita," "Show Me a Hero," and Sidney Lumet's "100 Centre Street." A graduate of Spelman College, LaTanya is married to actor Samuel L. Jackson. They have one talented daughter, Zoe Dove.

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Scout Finch): Broadway: The Cherry Orchard, The Glass Menagerie (Tony Award nomination; Drama Desk and Dorothy Loudon awards), Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominations), Les Misérables (Drama Desk nomination), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Tony nomination; Drama Desk and Theatre World awards). Off-Broadway: AParallelogram, The Oldest Boy, Merrily We Roll Along, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Small Fire,Bachelorette, Juno, Saved, Kindertransport, Little Fish, Summer of '42. Regional: The Glass Menagerie(A.R.T.), Private Lives (White Heron Theatre), Betty's Summer Vacation (Bay Street Theater), Creating Claire (George Street Playhouse), Peter and the Starcatcher (La Jolla Playhouse), The Light in the Piazza (Goodman Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center), Our Town (Intiman Theatre). Film: Diane, Breakable You, The Visit, Mariachi Gringo. Television: "Bull," "Louie," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Blue Bloods," "Good Behavior," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Nurse Jackie," "Heartland," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Education of Max Bickford." Education: University of Michigan.

Will Pullen (Jem Finch): Broadway: Sweat. Off-Broadway: Punk Rock, The Wayside Motor Inn, Sweat, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra, Marie Antoinette, Scarcity. Williamstown Theatre Festival: An American Daughter, The Rose Tattoo. Film: Greyhound, Goat. Television: "The Good Wife," "The Devil You Know," "Elementary," "The Americans." Proud member of Rising Phoenix Rep and The Actor's Center.

Gideon Glick (Dill Harris): Broadway: Significant Other (Drama League Award nomination), Spring Awakening, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway: The Harvest, Significant Other, Speech & Debate, The Few, Into the Woods, Peerless, Wild Animals You Should Know, Spring Awakening. Film: Ocean's 8, Speech & Debate, Song One, A Case of You, One Last Thing..., Gods Behaving Badly. Television: "The Detour," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "Margot vs. Lily," "Devious Maids." Podcast: "The Message."

Frederick Weller (Bob Ewell): Broadway: Mothers and Sons, Glengarry Glen Ross(Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), Take Me Out (Drama Desk nomination), Edward Albee's Seascape, The Little Foxes, Six Degrees of Separation, The Rehearsal. Off-Broadway includes Fulfillment Center; Money Shot; Reasons to Be Happy (Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Still Life; In a Dark, Dark House; Some Men (Drama Desk nomination); Mother Courage; Take Me Out (also London); The Shape of Things (Lucille Lortel nomination; also London); Curtains (Obie Award for Best Ensemble); The Country Club; and Plunge. Film credits include BlacKkKlansman, When Will I Be Loved, The Shape of Things, The Business of Strangers, Coyote Ugly, and Stonewall. Television: "Mosaic" (HBO mini-series), "In Plain Sight" (series regular), "Odd Mom Out," "Banshee," and many other guest spots.

Gbenga Akinnagbe (Tom Robinson): Broadway debut. Theatre credits include Fulfillment, Lower Ninth (The Flea); The Thin Place (The Intiman Theatre); and A View From 151st Street (Public Theater). Film credits include All the Devil's Men, DC Noir (also co-directed), Egg, Home, Crown Heights, Detroit, Detour, Independence Day 2, Fort Bliss, Mall, Big Words, Overnight, Lottery Ticket, Edge of Darkness, The Taking of Pelham 123, and The Savages. Television credits include "The Deuce," "The Following," "24: Live Another Day," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU," "Damages," "Nurse Jackie," "A Gifted Man," "The Wire," "Conviction," and "Barbershop." Gbenga is also the Founder and Managing Director of Liberated People, a social justice lifestyle brand.

Stark Sands (Horace Gilmer): Broadway: Kinky Boots (Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award), American Idiot, Journey's End(Tony nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night, The Tempest (AEA Bayfield Award), Nathan the Wise. Film credits include The Post; Inside Llewyn Davis; Flags Of Our Fathers; Die Mommie, Die!; Shall We Dance; and11:14. Television credits include "Minority Report," "Generation Kill," "NYC 22," "Nip/Tuck," and "Six Feet Under." Education: BFA, University of Southern California.

Dakin Matthews (Judge Taylor): Broadway: The Iceman Cometh, Waitress, The Audience, Rocky, The Best Man, A Man for All Seasons, Henry IV (Drama Desk Award). New York: Shakespeare in the Park, The Bridge Project at BAM, Playwrights Horizons, City Center Encores!, and The Acting Company. Over 200 regional productions. Recent film credits include True Grit, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and Zero Charisma. Over 250 television credits including "The King of Queens," "Desperate Housewives," and "Gilmore Girls." Mr. Matthews is also a former Artistic Director of three professional companies, an award-winning playwright and translator, an Emeritus Professor of English, and a Shakespeare scholar.

Erin Wilhelmi (Mayella Ewell): Broadway: A Doll's House, Part 2; The Crucible. Off-Broadway: American Hero, The Great Immensity, Core Values, The Great God Pan. Regional: American Hero (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Film: Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl; The Perks of Being a Wallflower; The English Teacher. Television: "Better Call Saul," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Knick," "Eye Candy," "Taxi Brooklyn," "Gossip Girl." Web-series: "The Accidental Wolf." Education: BFA, University of Evansville.

Danny McCarthy (Sheriff Heck Tate): Broadway: The Iceman Cometh, Grace. Off-Broadway: The Antipodes, The Open House, Kill Floor. Steppenwolf Theatre Company: The Minutes, The Flick, Middletown, The Pillowman, Take Me Out, The Water Engine. As a company member of A Red Orchid Theatre: Megacosm, Abigail's Party, The Unseen. Film: Stronger, Elvis & Nixon, Killing Kennedy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Television: 'Blue Bloods," "Boardwalk Empire," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Elementary," "Prison Break."

Neal Huff (Link Deas): Broadway: Willie Oban in The Iceman Cometh, Take Me Out, The Lion in Winter, The Tempest. Other theatre includes Luce, When I Come to Die, The Green Book, The Killing, Trumpery, The Foreigner, Rude Entertainment, Blue Window, and Troilus and Cressida. Film: Spotlight, Split, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Nasty Baby, Moonrise Kingdom, Nasty Baby, Runoff, Meek's Cutoff, Beirut. Television: "The Wire," "God Friended Me," "Falling Water," "The Affair," "Girls," "Person of Interest," "Billions," "Genius," "The Abolitionists," "Fringe."

Phyllis Somerville (Mrs. Henry Dubose): Broadway: Over Here, Once in a Lifetime. Off-Broadway includes Signature Plays (Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro), I Remember Mama, Happiness, The Night Hank Williams Died, Moe's Lucky Seven, Little Egypt, The Sum of Us, Marisol, and The Spitfire Grill. National Tour: 'night, Mother. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Arena Stage, Hartford Stage Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, A.R.T., Long Wharf Theatre. Film credits include Diane, Bringing Out the Dead, Little Children, Lucky You, Stoker, The Double, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble). Television credits include "Castle Rock," "Outsiders," "Daredevil," "House of Cards," "The Blacklist," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Big C," and "Our Souls at Night."

Liv Rooth (Miss Stephanie, Dill's Mother, U/S Mayella Ewell, Mrs. Henry Dubose: Broadway: Venus in Fur, Born Yesterday, Is He Dead?. Off-Broadway: Lives of the Saints, All in the Timing, Desire, Jane Eyre, Nice Girl, Blood and Gifts, Beyond Therapy, Wife to James Whelan, Women Beware Women. Regional includes The Member of the Wedding (Williamstown Theatre Festival); Describe the Night (Alley Theatre); Cry It Out (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Other People's Money (Long Wharf Theatre); Nora, Loot, Suddenly, Last Summer (Westport Country Playhouse); Surf Report (La Jolla Playhouse); Venus in Fur (Hartford TheaterWorks); and Noises Off (Hartford Stage Company). Film: Chuck. Television: "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "The Good Wife." Education: MFA, NYU Graduate Acting Program.

Danny Wolohan (Boo Radley, Mr. Cunningham): Broadway debut. Off-Broadway includes The Low Road, Assassins, An Octoroon, The Flick, Pocatello,Patron Saint, Verité, Constitution, and Gnit. Television: "The Blacklist," "Orange is the New Black," "Law & Order: SVU," "Elementary," "Veep," "Boardwalk Empire."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles