Wake Up With BWW 11/2: Casting For SUNSET BOULEVARD at Kennedy Center and Camelot at Lincoln Center, and More!

Today's top stories include casting for Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center starring Stephanie J. Block, as well as Camelot at Lincoln Center. Plus, performances for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will include Funny Girl, Some Like It Hot, The Lion King, and A Beautiful Noise!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, and Nathan Gunn Join SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center Starring Stephanie J. Block

by Stephi Wild

Additional casting has been announced joining Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.. (more...)

Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale.. (more...)

Sierra Boggess to Star in THE SECRET GARDEN at the Ahmanson Theatre in February 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Drama Desk and Drama League nominee Sierra Boggess will lead the cast of "The Secret Garden," as Lily, Mary's aunt and Archibald Craven's wife, which will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.. (more...)

Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Halloween With a Special Performance of 'Thriller'

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night, MJ the Musical celebrated Halloween with a special Monday night performance featuring a never-before-seen finale of Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Check out the video here!. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Set For 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Stephi Wild

The lineup has been announced for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring many of your Broadway favorites! The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.. (more...)

Photos: First Look At SOME LIKE IT HOT On Broadway Starring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, And More!

by A.A. Cristi

Preview performances of the new music comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT begin tonight at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). See the cast of the musical featuring Tony-winner Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, NaTahsa Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila and more in new production photos!. (more...)

KINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This Month

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS to Offer Rush Tickets

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods will now offer general rush tickets for every performance at $59 per ticket. As previously announced, Into the Woods has extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023. . (more...)

Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Show WITHOUT YOU Off-Broadway in 2023

by Stephi Wild

RENT star Anthony Rapp is bringing his show Without You to New World Stages in 2023. Performances will begin on January 14, with tickets on sale beginning on November 3.. (more...)

A Beautiful Noise begins previews on Broadway tonight!

