Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will feature choreography by Bryon Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the Stage Manager.

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, priced from $39 to $189, will be available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.CamelotBway.com beginning Sunday, November 13. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

(Arthur) won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his performance in Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, after a successful run at the Young Vic in London and a transfer to the West End. Additional theater credits include the titular role in the West Coast premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride (Geffen Playhouse, director Mike Donahue), Nicky Silver's This Day Forward (Vineyard Theatre, director Mark Brokaw) and Troilus in Troilus and Cressida (The Public, director Daniel Sullivan). TV and Film credits include the upcoming The Front Room (A24) and Disney's live-action Snow White; as well as "Under the Banner of Heaven" (Hulu); "WeCrashed" (AppleTV+); The Chaperone (director Michael Engler); and Spare Room. Andrew graduated from the Yale School of Drama.

(Guenevere) Broadway: original Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Hamilton (Tony Award nomination), Cinderella in Into the Woods, The Parisian Woman and the title role in Amelie. Additional theater includes Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center) and Natasha Rostova in the original off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. TV and Film includes Hamilton on Disney+ (Emmy Award nomination); "Dopesick" (Hulu); "Shining Girls" (AppleTV+); Over the Moon, Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix); The One and Only Ivan (Disney+); The Broken Hearts Gallery; and Here and Now.

(Lancelot Du Lac). LCT: original Freddy Eynsford-Hill in Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady. Additional theater includes Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway), Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton (Los Angeles and San Francisco) and Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods (City Center Encores!). Regional theater includes Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Weathervane Playhouse), South Pacific (Utah Shakespeare Festival), The Greenshow (USF), Captain/Hennessy in Dames at Sea (Otterbein Summer Theatre), and Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (Noblesville Shakespeare in the Park). TV and Film credits include Coda: An Independent Film (by Abe Purvis), Jordan Chase on "Charmed" (CW) and "Blue Bloods." Featured at the Washington National Opera gala at The Kennedy Center, the Pasadena Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the American Songbook Hall of Fame celebration. 2016 graduate of Otterbein University, BFA in Musical Theatre.

(Original Book/Lyrics) wrote some of America's best loved and enduring stage and movie musicals with Frederick Loewe over a period of more than 25 years: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: The Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.

(Music) wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.

(Book), the Academy-Award and Emmy winning screenwriter, director, and renowned playwright, made his Broadway debut with A Few Good Men. His subsequent film adaptation was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Sorkin won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network and received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay Moneyball. Additional screenplays include Steve Jobs, The American President, and Charlie Wilson's War. In 2017, Sorkin made his directorial debut with Molly's Game, which he also wrote, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay. Sorkin wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Acclaimed across mediums, Sorkin created and produced "The West Wing," which won 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, "The Newsroom," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "Sports Night" and the stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," now the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. Most recently, he wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, now available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

(Director). LCT: South Pacific (Tony Award); Intimate Apparel, My Fair Lady, Oslo, The King and I, Golden Boy, Blood and Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza. Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, The Bridges of Madison County and the upcoming Pictures From Home. Off-Broadway: Cymbeline (Callaway Award); Waste (Obie Award); Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Previously Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009), Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Berlin, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Il barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera), Otello, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, City Opera). Film: Oslo (Critics Choice Award, Emmy nomination).

