Wake Up With BWW 11/19: Tina Fey To Host Broadway Special on NBC, City Center Announces Encores! INTO THE WOODS, and More!

Tina Fey is set to host "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," which will air Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. There will be performances from "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

New York City Center has announced a future Encores! production of INTO THE WOODS, coming soon!

17 years after being recorded, Jay Records will release the cast recording for Anyone Can Whistle on December 4. Get a sneak peek of the album with a first listen to Julie McKenzie performing 'A Parade in Town'!

1) Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC

On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Then just two weeks later, Broadway is back again!. (more...)

2) Princess Diana's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Performance on THE CROWN Really Happened

by Stephi Wild

After Season Four of The Crown released on Netflix this past weekend, theatre fans have been buzzing about a particular moment featuring Princess Diana singing All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera.. (more...)

3) New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS

New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will be the first production of this third tenet and usher in a new tradition at City Center celebrating iconic American musicals.. (more...)

4) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 16 - Lea Salonga, Josh Groban, LES MISERABLES, HADESTOWN, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases! This week's list includes new music from Josh Groban and Lea Salonga, plus the cast recording of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert, and a holiday album from the cast of Hadestown!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Tune in right here today, November 18 (2pm ET) as he chats with Hadestwon stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, who will both perform in upcoming concerts (November 20 & December 3), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Luba Mason on Backstage LIVE today at 12:30pm! Tune in here!

- Nikki Renee Daniels' concert with Radio Free Birdland premieres tonight at 7pm. Learn more and get tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Julia McKenzie Sing 'A Parade In Town' from ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Cast Recording; Now Available for Pre-Order!

17 years after being recorded, Jay Records will release the cast recording for Anyone Can Whistle on December 4. This is the first "complete" recording of the musical, which includes all songs, dances, overtures, entr'acte and underscoring. Pre-order today!

What we're watching: Watch Paolo Montalban Sing 'Ten Minutes Ago' on R&H GOES POP!

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. The video will feature stage and screen actor Paolo Montalbán ("Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella") performing a new take on the iconic song "Ten Minutes Ago" from Cinderella.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Allison Janney, who turns 61 today!

Janney starred as Prudy Pingleton in the big screen adaptation of HAIRSPRAY. She recently starred on Broadway SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.



Allison Janney currently stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre hit comedy Mom. The actress also received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's Masters of Sex. She won Emmys for both roles in the same year and won a second Emmy for Mom the following year.



She recently won an Oscar for her role in I, Tonya. Her recently released movies include Tallulah, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Girl on the Train, Minions and Spy. Other film credits include The Way, Way Back, The Help, Juno, Finding Nemo, The Hours, American Beauty, Nurse Betty, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 THINGS I Hate About You, Primary Colors, The Ice Storm, The Object of My Affection and Big Night.

