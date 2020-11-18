Princess Diana's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Performance on THE CROWN Really Happened

After Season Four of The Crown released on Netflix this past weekend, theatre fans have been buzzing about a particular moment featuring Princess Diana singing All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera.

The scene shows Diana, played by Emma Corrin, giving a gift to her husband Prince Charles - a recorded VHS of herself performing All I Ask of You on stage for their seventh wedding anniversary in 1988.

We know that the real life Diana was a big fan of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, having seen it on multiple occasions. Many have been left wondering if Diana's filmed performance actually happened, or if The Crown invented that moment for the screen. While no one actually knows what the real video entailed, it was confirmed that Diana did in fact record something on the West End stage.

The Crown's head of research, Annie Sulzberger, said in an interview with Vogue: "Diana went to the West End, had the set [to herself] and we know Andrew Lloyd Webber was there, but no one knew exactly what she did because no one's seen [the video]. We don't know if she danced, mimed or sang the song."

Producer Oona O'Beirn said that the West End production even lent The Crown their theatre, set, orchestra, and costumes to film the scene.

"When we filmed that scene, the people in the [London production of The Phantom of the Opera] were so generous," said O'Beirn. "They gave us their set, costumes and the orchestra you see on screen is the real orchestra from Phantom!"

Read the full interview on Vogue.

Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted recently about the moment in The Crown, saying that Diana did in fact see The Phantom of the Opera multiple times. He shared a photo of the two meeting on her first visit to the show, and said that he was looking forward to Corrin's take on All I Ask of You on The Crown.

Meeting Princess Diana on the first of her several visits to @PhantomOpera. She was a great lover of live theatre and I'm looking forward to seeing Emma Corrin's take on 'All I Ask of You' in @TheCrownNetflix. - ALW #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/QPlIYnMQZJ - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 15, 2020

The official Twitter account of The Phantom of the Opera also tweeted about the moment in The Crown, with a photo of Diana on stage during one of her many visits to the production.

Princess Diana on one of her several visits to the Phantom. 'All I Ask of You' was always one of her favourite songs, with her once making a private video on the Phantom's stage. Excited to see this moment in @TheCrownNetflix with the wonderful Emma Corrin. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/Tfmk40AWOH - The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) November 15, 2020

Watch the trailer for season four of The Crown below!

The Crown is a historical drama streaming television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show was created and principally written by Peter Morgan.

The fourth season spans 1977 to 1990 and includes Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

New actors are being cast every two seasons. Claire Foy portrays the Queen in the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. For the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman takes over as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will succeed Colman, Menzies, and Bonham Carter, respectively, for the final two seasons.

The Crown has received critical acclaim, including accolades at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, won Best Actress for Foy in the lead role and Best Actor for John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, and has secured a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. The series was nominated for Best Drama TV Series at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Related Articles