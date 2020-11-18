R&H GOES POP! – AT HOME to Feature Paolo Montalban Today

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. The video will feature stage and screen actor Paolo Montalbán ("Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella") performing a new take on the iconic song "Ten Minutes Ago" from Cinderella.

Watch the video TODAY, Wednesday, November 18 at 1 p.m. ET below!

Montalbán is best known for his portrayal as Prince Christopher in the iconic 1997 television broadcast of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. Broadway credits include Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Pacific Overtures and Breakfast at Tiffany's. Additional theater credits include Benny & Joon (Papermill Playhouse) and Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons; Lucille Lortel Nomination). Montalbán voiced the character Kung Lao in the television series "Mortal Kombat: Conquest." Additional television credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Madam Secretary" and "The Blacklist." Film credits include The Great Raid and Just Wright.

ABOUT R&H GOES POP!

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed on YouTube HERE. R&H Goes Pop! aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th anniversary of the team's first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific), the video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from pop, rock, R&B, soul and country.

R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'." The series has also featured Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Gavin Creel and Katrina Lenk. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music and more. Upcoming videos will feature Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Tootsie), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Andy Mientus ("Smash"), Anthony Rapp ("Star Trek: Discovery," Rent) and many more still to be announced!

Since March 2020, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released 16 "At Home" episodes of R&H Goes Pop!, featuring some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down versions of Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes from their living rooms. Previous artists include Jeremy Jordan, Christy Altomare, Jelani Alladin, Ryan McCartan, Matt Doyle, Laura Michelle Kelly, Austin Scott, Syndee Winters, Dyllón Burnside, Lena Hall, Telly Leung and more. All performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

