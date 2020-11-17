Wake Up With BWW 11/17: Meryl Streep Will Rap in THE PROM Movie, and More!

Read about all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Get a sneak peek of Ann Harada, Telly Leung, James Monroe Iglehart and more in The Nice List! The film airs on December 1.

Ryan Murphy, director of Netflix's 'The Prom,' spoke to Variety today about the upcoming movie musical, where he revealed that Meryl Streep will rap! The original song 'Wear Your Crown' will play during the end credits.

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts loaded its set out of the Cort Theatre this Monday, November 16th to make way for the previously planned renovation of the Cort and the construction at the adjacent property. The show now aims to open on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek of Ann Harada, Telly Leung, James Monroe Iglehart & More in THE NICE LIST- Airs December 1

by BroadwayWorld TV

Niceness makes the world-go-round and The Nice List gives us a jingletastic look inside Santa's workshop as he puts his elves in charge of Christmas while he checks in on his mall "ambassadors." The elves set out to show they are up to the task but find themselves in over their candy canes until Santa returns and puts everything in order just in time for the big Holiday.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, David Hasselhoff, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' in Honor of CHICAGO's 24th Anniversary

by Stage Tube

Featuring over 150 performers and musicians, reunited from across the world to present a truly unique, memorable and breath-taking performance of ALL THAT JAZZ from the legendary Kander and Ebb musical, CHICAGO.. (more...)

3) Meryl Streep Raps in THE PROM, According to Ryan Murphy

by TV News Desk

Ryan Murphy, director of Netflix's 'The Prom,' spoke to Variety today about the upcoming movie musical, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and more. . (more...)

4) THE PROM Will Submit Meryl Streep, James Corden, & Jo Ellen Pellman For Leading Actor Awards

by TV News Desk

Netflix will submit 'The Prom' actors Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, and James Corden in leading actor categories for this year's Academy Awards. . (more...)

5) THE MINUTES Moves Out of the Cort Theatre to Make Way for Planned Renovations

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will be loading its set out of the Cort Theatre this Monday, November 16th to make way for the previously planned renovation of the Cort and the construction at the adjacent property.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE today at 5pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Faust, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Available On Demand!

Lillias White's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET and is now available On Demand. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring Lillias singing The Oldest Profession from The Life!

What we're watching: Watch Darius de Haas, Joely Fisher & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular impromptu open mic/variety show that's been taking place on the Birdland stage every single Monday night since 2003! Think "American Idol" meets "The Tonight Show."

This week's special guests are Joely Fisher, Veronica Swift, Ashley Pezzotti, Bennett Sullivan and Darius de Haas.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles